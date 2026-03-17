The Anxiety of Potential: When You’re Capable in Too Many Directions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a kind of anxiety that does not come from failure, but from possibility. Not from not being good at anything, but from being good at too many things.

We are often told that potential is a gift. Teachers praise it, parents celebrate it, relatives announce it proudly in front of guests, and schools build their expectations around it. A child who can write well is asked to speak. A child who speaks well is asked to lead. A child who leads is expected to excel everywhere. For a while, sure this feels wonderful. It feels like being chosen and really seen for your hardworking self.

But no one really prepares you for what happens later, when that same potential turns into pressure. When every path seems possible, choosing one begins to feel like losing ten others.

In today’s world, especially for Gen Z, this feeling has become even more intense. We are growing up in a time that celebrates interdisciplinarity, creativity, and individuality, yet we are still surrounded by systems that reward certainty, stability, and linear success. The result is a strange emotional conflict. We are told we can be anything, but we are expected to decide too quickly based on a set criteria given to us.

And that’s when the anxiety is not about whether we will succeed but whether we will choose the right life for ourselves at all.

Growing up as the child teachers believed in / “a pleasure to have in class”

Being a boarding school student meant growing up in an environment where teachers watched you closely, not just for discipline but for possibility and responsibility. In such spaces your personality becomes visible very early. You are not just another child in a classroom; you are someone who is constantly being observed, encouraged, corrected, and sometimes pushed into roles you did not even know existed for your capability.

I was one of those students teachers seemed to notice early, not because I was the best at one thing, but because I was good at many.

If there was a debate, my name would come up. If there was a play, I was asked to audition. If there was an article to write, I was told I should try. If there was a leadership role, I was encouraged to take it.

At that age, this felt like a privilege and more than that validation. It felt like proof that I was capable of something more than average. Teachers often say they see potential in students and when you are the one they say it to, you begin to believe that you are meant to do something significant, even if you don’t know what that something is yet.

The problem is that when you grow up being pulled in many directions, you never learn how to belong to just one.

I was never only the academic student, never only the creative student, never only the leader, never only the quiet one. I was always somewhere in between. And at the time, that seemed like the best place to be. It simply meant doors stayed open.

However, what that felt like freedom then sometimes feels like confusion now.

When entrepreneurship feels right, but not complete

Today, when I look at my career path, entrepreneurship feels like the most logical direction. It aligns with my education, my family background, and the environment I have grown up in. Business conversations were never unfamiliar to me. The idea of building something of my own, creating something meaningful, and working independently feels natural. And yet, it does not feel complete.

Because alongside that very practical and structured side of my life exists another part of me that is deeply drawn to literature, writing, and ideas that have nothing to do with profit margins or market strategies. I find myself equally fascinated by essays, novels, cultural nuances and even poetry. I enjoy reading about people’s lives, about history, about art, about the way societies think and change, and this creates a strange emotional conflict.

On one hand, entrepreneurship feels like the responsible choice while on the other hand, the world of words and ideas feels like the honest one.

And the anxiety comes from not knowing whether life allows you to choose both, or whether choosing one means letting the other slowly disappear.

The pull toward journalism, publishing and storytelling

Another part of me has always been drawn toward journalism and publishing. Not just as professions, but as ways of engaging with the world. There is something deeply meaningful about observing, documenting, writing, and sharing ideas.

Whenever I imagine myself in that space I feel a different kind of excitement, the kind that is not about success but about expression. The kind that makes you feel like you are doing something that actually reflects who you are, not just what you studied. And yet in India, creative careers still come with a silent question mark.

People ask softly, “But what will you do with that?” “Is there stability in this?” “Why don’t you do something safer first?”

These questions are not wrong. They come from concern, experience, and from a generation that had fewer choices. But for those of us growing up today, the difficulty is that we have seen too many possibilities to pretend they do not exist.

Fashion, jewellery and the inheritance of taste

Some interests come from upbringing and the quiet influence of family.

My interest in fashion and jewellery is one of those things.

On my maternal side, conversations about business, global fashion, and Indian textile were always present. On my partners side, jewellery was never just pieces; it was heritage, craft, and identity. Growing up around these worlds, you begin to understand beauty not as something superficial but as something cultural and emotional.

Luxury design and aesthetics started making sense to me very early and I became interested in how objects carry history, how clothes reflect personality, how jewellery can represent generations.

And this created yet another direction I felt drawn toward a world that combines creativity, business, storytelling, and culture all at once. And just so it happens that I love all of them deeply enough to imagine a life in each of them.

The rise of interdisciplinary careers in the modern world

One of the reasons this anxiety feels stronger today is because the world itself has changed.

Careers are no longer as linear as they once were. In many parts of the West, it is normal for someone to study one thing, work in another field, and later move into something completely different. People combine business with art, science with writing, technology with design.

The idea of having only one identity for life is slowly disappearing.

You can be an entrepreneur and a writer. You can be a designer and a researcher. You can be a journalist who understands business.

This interdisciplinary way of living makes sense in a world that is constantly changing. But while the global culture has started accepting this, Indian society is still in transition.

In India, stability is still respected more than exploration. Clarity is still valued more than curiosity and certainty is still considered safer than possibility.

That gap between what the world allows and what society expects creates a lot of silent anxiety for young people.

The gap year taboo and the fear of falling behind

One of the clearest examples of this is the way gap years are viewed in India.

In many Western countries, taking time to explore, travel, intern or simply think about what you want to do is considered normal. It is seen as part of growing up, but in India, a gap year still feels like a risk, sometimes even like a failure. People worry that you will fall behind and others will move ahead.

But what if the real risk is choosing too quickly? What if the real danger is committing to a path you never had time to understand?

Why the most different people often go the farthest

History rarely remembers the people who followed the safest path.

It remembers the ones who were different.

The ones who changed fields. The ones who tried unusual things. The ones who did not fit into one box.

Whether in art, business, literature or science, the people who have left the strongest impact are often those who refused to live a strictly conventional life. They allowed themselves to explore, to fail, to change direction, and to combine different parts of their personality instead of choosing only one. Knowing this should feel comforting but ometimes it makes the anxiety stronger.

Because if life is meant to be unique, how do you know which uniqueness is yours?

Ten ways to calm the anxiety of having too much potential

1. Talk to people who guide personalities, not just careers

2. Speak to career counsellors who understand interdisciplinary paths

3. Have conversations with mentors, teachers, and professors

4. Read about people whose lives were not linear

5. Allow yourself time instead of forcing quick decisions

6. Start small instead of waiting for the perfect plan

7. Try different things without expecting permanent answers

8. Spend time with people who inspire you, even from different fields

9. Accept that confusion can be a sign of growth

10. Trust that clarity often comes after experience, not before

Maybe the anxiety is not a problem, but a sign

The anxiety of potential can feel heavy but maybe it also means something else.

Maybe it means you have lived, learned enough and experienced enough to know that life is bigger than one definition. Maybe it means you are still in the process of becoming, and that process cannot always be rushed.

Some people are meant to move in circles, curves, and unexpected directions. Ultimately, the goal is to build a life where all the parts of you eventually find their place.