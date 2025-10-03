Romanticising the Fall Semester at FLAME

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s just something about the fall semester that gives you main-character energy! The campus is buzzing with life, friendships are blooming, and the nights are lit up with music and laughter. Even though the fall semester at Flame doesn’t come with crunchy leaves, oversized scarves, and pumpkin spice lattes, it has its own kind of magic. The hot afternoons slowly give way to chilly evenings, and it really is the perfect season to slow down, embrace cozy routines, and make your college life feel a little more cinematic.

☀️Afternoons

The afternoons practically scream at you to sip on iced teas or fresh juices, but as the days drag on, everyone looks forward to the change in weather. The heat makes you crave long walks under the shade, lazy afternoons on the lawn, and quick escapes to Charlie’s or JP for something cold before classes. These hours are for lounging it out with friends, stealing moments of rest in between lectures, or even just sitting by yourself journaling as the sun beats down.

🌤️ Evenings

As the days turn into chilly evenings, the vibe completely shifts. You’ll see everyone rushing to grab a hot chocolate from Coffee Nation or a latte from Korebi. Students who spent the day in just a top now throw on hoodies, with laughter echoing across campus as everyone wraps up their classes. The plaza suddenly feels alive — friends gathering for maggi or just gossiping under the trees. Pro tip: don’t leave your room without a hoodie or an umbrella in case of surprise rain!

🌙 Nights

To romanticise the fall semester, you don’t need to do anything elaborate; it can be as simple as creating a playlist or decorating your dorm room in a way that feels aesthetic. Add a string of fairy lights and turn them on every evening, or create a playlist that screams comfort to you. For me personally, old Bollywood songs make my evening walks around campus feel like the opening scene of a movie, while also calming me down after a hectic day.

You could even organize your desk, add some cute stationery, and light a diffuser to soothe your nerves. Suddenly, studying feels less like a grind and more like a ritual. Imagine sitting by your window with the cool night breeze, headphones in, and your notebook open — it makes even assignments feel cinematic.

✨ Little Rituals that Anchor You

Of course, it’s also about leaning into the comfort of the season. The hot afternoons may test your patience, but the cool evenings will definitely calm you down as you sip your favorite hot drink. The goal is to find comfort in these little moments: a coffee run in the evening, a maggi break after class, or journaling before bed. These aren’t just habits — they’re anchors that remind you to take care of yourself in the chaos of deadlines and assignments.

Sometimes, romanticising fall is simply about gratitude — learning to find beauty in the chaos, the rush, and even the mess. It’s about those balcony moments of laughter with friends, or the intense yet funny arguments over confusing chapters during study sessions in the library. These are the memories you’ll look back on — not the grades or marks you stressed over.

🎬Cozy Inspirations

And if you’re ever unsure how to step into this cozy, cinematic headspace, there are always movies, shows, and books to transport you there. Gilmore Girls is a classic place to start! But even films like Wake Up Sid or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani bring that same dreamy energy of friendship, late nights, and finding beauty in the everyday.

At the end of the day, the fall semester here is less about the season itself and more about how you choose to see it. With soft lighting, warm evening drinks, playlists to match your vibe, and the ability to find beauty in everyday moments, even the most stressful weeks can feel like a scene from a film. It’s not about changing your reality — it’s about romanticising it, one cozy moment at a time.