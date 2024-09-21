Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Desk setup?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
Desk setup?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Unsplash
Style > Decor

Transform Your Dorm: Practical Decor Tips

Talitha Ryle
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter.

Some might think decorating is an unnecessary activity. Between classes, jobs, and extracurriculars, time to improve the “aesthetic” of a room is hard to find.  

I aspired to have a Pinterest-level dorm room this fall while making the most of my time and resources. It took some trial and error to create a space I was happy with. In the end, I succeded and can say my room is both an aesthetic and comforting space.

I really had fun with the process, and these tips could help you do the same!

A great way to make your space feel less artificial is by bringing some natural elements in. For my taste, that means including floral elements like flowers, vines, and other plants.

 Fake plants might be the exact opposite of “natural,” but not everyone is up to taking care of a living one. I use a mix of both in my space, but I encourage fake ones for anyone who is looking for more of a decorative piece and less of a hobby. 

Another tip is to rearrange the placement of your furniture in a way that feels more comfortable and works with the lighting of your space. 

boho bedroom with plants and macrame
Photo by Timothy Buck from Unsplash

When I first moved into my dorm this fall, my mom commented on the awkward placement of the bed, and I agreed. When setting up the space, I just about rearranged the entire room. 

The arrangement of a bed against the window can allow for an improved lighting setup. The light coming through a window creates an aesthetic view of the sunset each evening after classes. Rearranging is a good choice, though keep in mind it might require a bit of physical labor.

When it comes to the blank canvas of a new dorm room, I struggle the most with the wood furniture and industrial walls. A good way to combat this is posters and tapestries. I love using these because they can fit with any taste in decor and cover up large expanses of wall space. 

For furniture, I recommend using fabric or any patterned covering to add some style. This tip is as effective as it is easy and can make your dorm feel cozier and inviting. 

My final tip is to use plugin air fresheners or sprays you’ve previously used and associate with good memories. This is such a small detail, but a comforting scent automatically makes any dorm feel better. 

Try to engage your senses when considering what atmosphere you want your dorm to be. The sights, smells, and sounds of a space are the building blocks of the emotions you feel when entering. 

I hope these tips were helpful and sparked some ideas for improving your dorm room!

Talitha Ryle is a part of the Editorial Team at Delaware State University's Her Campus chapter. She enjoys writing articles covering a variety of subjects, including books and other media. Apart from Her Campus, Talitha works as a Writing Tutor within her university's Integrated Academic Support Services, where she also helps develop writing resources for students. She is currently a sophomore majoring in English with a Concentration in writing. When not on Delaware State University's campus, she also works part-time as a Library Aide in her community's public library. In her free time, Talitha enjoys writing her own stories, with a love of crafting powerful messages and realistic characters. Talitha's passion for writing stems from a longtime hobby of reading. She loves fictional stories, particularly of the fantasy and mystery genre. She also enjoys art and drawing. Her favorite thing to draw is the human profile with a stylistic twist. Talitha also enjoys gaming in her free time. She likes story-based games with challenging decisions. Hobbies like reading, writing, drawing, and gaming are important to Talitha because of her passion for creative outlets. She is a firm believer in creativity, and how it builds and sustains the human mind.