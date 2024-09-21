Transform Your Dorm: Practical Decor Tips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some might think decorating is an unnecessary activity. Between classes, jobs, and extracurriculars, time to improve the “aesthetic” of a room is hard to find.

I aspired to have a Pinterest-level dorm room this fall while making the most of my time and resources. It took some trial and error to create a space I was happy with. In the end, I succeded and can say my room is both an aesthetic and comforting space.

I really had fun with the process, and these tips could help you do the same!

A great way to make your space feel less artificial is by bringing some natural elements in. For my taste, that means including floral elements like flowers, vines, and other plants.

Fake plants might be the exact opposite of “natural,” but not everyone is up to taking care of a living one. I use a mix of both in my space, but I encourage fake ones for anyone who is looking for more of a decorative piece and less of a hobby.

Another tip is to rearrange the placement of your furniture in a way that feels more comfortable and works with the lighting of your space.

When I first moved into my dorm this fall, my mom commented on the awkward placement of the bed, and I agreed. When setting up the space, I just about rearranged the entire room.

The arrangement of a bed against the window can allow for an improved lighting setup. The light coming through a window creates an aesthetic view of the sunset each evening after classes. Rearranging is a good choice, though keep in mind it might require a bit of physical labor.

When it comes to the blank canvas of a new dorm room, I struggle the most with the wood furniture and industrial walls. A good way to combat this is posters and tapestries. I love using these because they can fit with any taste in decor and cover up large expanses of wall space.

For furniture, I recommend using fabric or any patterned covering to add some style. This tip is as effective as it is easy and can make your dorm feel cozier and inviting.

My final tip is to use plugin air fresheners or sprays you’ve previously used and associate with good memories. This is such a small detail, but a comforting scent automatically makes any dorm feel better.

Try to engage your senses when considering what atmosphere you want your dorm to be. The sights, smells, and sounds of a space are the building blocks of the emotions you feel when entering.

I hope these tips were helpful and sparked some ideas for improving your dorm room!