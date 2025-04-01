Lessons in Confidence from Disney Villains

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing Disney villains never lack, it’s confidence. Sure, they may have questionable ethics, but their unwavering belief in themselves? Iconic. Whether you’re walking into a big presentation, finessing an internship interview, or just trying to own your space on campus, these villains have some unexpected lessons in confidence that you can actually use in university.

1. Make an Entrance Like Ernesto de la Cruz (Coco) 🎸✨

Lesson: First impressions matter.

Ernesto doesn’t just walk into a room—he owns it. Whether he’s on stage or at a lavish party, he commands attention. At university, this translates not just to showing up but having a presence. Stand tall, make eye contact, and wear an outfit that makes you feel like the main character. Bonus points if you have a signature catchphrase (maybe not “Seize your moment“).

2. Be Calculated Like Professor Zündapp (Cars 2) 🔬🤖

Lesson: Play it smart and plan ahead.

Zündapp isn’t the loudest villain, but he’s always ten steps ahead. Whether it’s an assignment deadline or a networking event, confidence isn’t just about attitude—it’s about preparation. Know your material before a big exam, research before a seminar, and have a backup plan when things don’t go your way.

3. Fake It ‘Til You Make It Like Mother Gothel (Tangled) 💄🪞

Lesson: A little self-assurance (even when you don’t feel it) goes a long way.

Gothel literally convinces Rapunzel she needs her, all through sheer confidence and manipulation (please don’t do that). But the lesson? If you act like you belong somewhere, people will believe it. Strut into that lecture hall like you own the place, even if you’re internally panicking about that 8 AM class.

4. Dress to Impress Like Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians) 🖤🤍

Lesson: Confidence starts with how you present yourself.

Cruella’s entire vibe exudes poise. She knows the power of a bold outfit and an even bolder attitude. If you want to feel more confident on campus, start with your wardrobe—wear clothes that make you feel powerful, stylish, or just unapologetically yourself. Bonus: A signature piece (statement jacket, cool shoes, funky earrings) makes you instantly more memorable.

5. Own Your Worth Like The Evil Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) 👑🪞

Lesson: Know what you bring to the table.

Sure, the Evil Queen’s obsession with being the “fairest of them all” is a bit much, but she never doubts her own status. Apply this to group projects, class discussions, or career fairs—speak with confidence, highlight your strengths, and remember that you are capable, whether or not a magic mirror tells you so.

6. Speak with Authority Like Scar (The Lion King) 🦁✨

Lesson: Your words (and how you say them) matter.

Scar’s smooth-talking charisma is what makes him so dangerous—he knows how to use words to influence others. Take notes: confidence isn’t just about what you say, but how you say it. Whether it’s leading a presentation or negotiating an extension, speaking with clarity and conviction will instantly make you more persuasive.

\7. Take Up Space Like Ursula (The Little Mermaid) 🌊💜

Lesson: Confidence is about owning your space.

Ursula doesn’t shrink herself—she takes up space (physically and energetically). At university, this means not being afraid to take a seat at the front of the lecture hall, raise your hand in discussions, or join that club you’ve been eyeing. The world (or at least your campus) is your ocean, so don’t be afraid to make some waves.

8. Set Boundaries Like Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty) 🏰🔥

Lesson: Know your limits and don’t be afraid to enforce them.

Maleficent was not about being left off the guest list, and while cursing an entire kingdom might be slightly dramatic, her ability to command respect is unmatched. Confidence also means knowing your boundaries—whether it’s saying no to extra commitments when you’re already overwhelmed or standing up for yourself in group work.

Confidence isn’t just for villains (or fairytale royalty). Whether it’s rocking a bold outfit, planning like a mastermind, or speaking with authority, these Disney villains prove that self-assurance is learned. And if you ever need a reminder? Just channel your inner Cruella, Scar, or Maleficent—and step into your villain era (for good, obviously).

