This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

With the rise of social media, online shopping has never been more accessible…but unfortunately, neither have instagram scams. While many small businesses use Instagram as a platform to genuinely sell their products, there are others just out to scam people online. If you have ever felt sceptical about a shop but weren’t really sure what to look for, this article will help you spot the red flags that could help you be more vigilant the next time you choose to shop online. Or, if you have already been scammed, don’t worry, we’ll also go over what you can do to try and get your money back.

/ Unsplash

1. No Story Highlights and shady Reviews

A trustworthy Instagram store will usually have story highlights showcasing their customer reviews. Therefore, the first thing you should do is to take a look at their review highlights and check if the reviews span over months instead of being clustered within a few days/a few months back, as that can indicate fake/staged feedback. If all reviews look recent/old or overly polished, they may not be genuine. Real stores tend to accumulate reviews over time with a mix of different customer experiences.

2. Check the Comments Section

One of the first things you should do when checking out an Instagram shop, regardless of their followers count, is to go through the comment section of their recent posts. It is a major red flag if multiple people complain about missing orders or a lack of response. Scammers often delete negative comments, so it is also a good idea to check tagged posts and customer interactions. If you come across generic or overly positive comments that don’t seem genuine, be cautious.

3. Lack of personal presence in reels/posts

Another common sign of a scam is the absence of any personal/human presence in their reels. Legitimate businesses usually post behind-the-scenes content or engage with customers through video interactions. On the other hand, fraudulent sellers often avoid revealing their identity to remain anonymous and avoid accountability. If a store exclusively posts product-related videos without any human representation, this may indicate that they are a scam. However, it is important to note that many genuine small businesses also refrain from showing their faces due to their personal preferences or privacy concerns. Therefore, while this alone is not definitive proof of fraud, it is still a factor you need to be cautious about when assessing a store’s legitimacy on Instagram.

4. Follower Count Can Be Misleading

Be very mindful of follower counts because they can be misleading. Scammers often buy fake followers to appear credible since people usually judge a shop’s legitimacy by glancing at their follower count. However, you could spot this by looking at their viewer engagement. If their followers are bots/ghost accounts then their engagement levels are usually low. For instance, they could have thousands of followers but very few likes or comments, which could mean their audience consists of bots or ghost accounts. One more step you could take is to look at their follower list. If most accounts seem inactive or have no profile pictures, the store might not be legitimate.

5. Deals that are too good to be true

Scammers often lure customers in by offering luxury products, branded items, or high-end gadgets at unbelievably low prices. If a deal looks too good to be true on Instagram, it probably is. These stores also usually create urgency by claiming they have “limited stock” or “urgent discounts” to pressure you into making a quick, impulsive purchase. If there are no customer reviews, or if the reviews seem excessively positive and unrealistic, be cautious.

6. opt for cod

If you’re still unsure but really want the product, opt for Cash on Delivery (COD). This ensures that you won’t lose money if they fail to send the product.

What to Do If You Have Already Paid online

If you realize you’ve fallen victim to a scam after making a payment, it is best to act quickly. First, try contacting the seller and demand a refund. If they do not respond or block you, you can move on to reporting the transaction.

For GPay, open the Google Pay app, go to the transaction, and tap “Report a problem.” For PhonePe, go to the transaction history, tap on the payment, and select “Report Issue.” You will have to provide screenshots and any communication proof to strengthen your case. You should also file a complaint with your bank by calling customer service and explaining the fraud. You will have to request to raise a dispute for unauthorised or fraudulent transactions. Since UPI transactions are managed by NPCI, you can raise a complaint via their DigiSaathi helpline or website. If the amount you have paid is very high then report the scam to cybercrime authorities at cybercrime.gov.in and file a complaint. Include transaction details, the scammer’s account, and any chat evidence. You can also call 1930, the national cyber fraud helpline.

Lastly, you can warn others by reporting the scam account on Instagram and sharing your experience on social media or with your friends. Raising awareness about this can help prevent others from falling into the same trap. Furthermore, if you do not want to go deep into analysing whether a store is a scam or not, we have got you covered! Check out our list of tried and tested Instagram stores!