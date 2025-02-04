5 Instagram Stores for Your Next Retail Therapy Session

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

They say a girl’s room is a museum of everything she loves and treasures. As someone who is an avid collector of all things cute – little trinkets, keychains, accessories, etc – I have come across some amazing small businesses on Instagram. Whether you’re decorating your space or adding to your personal collections, these shops I’ve found are sure to leave you satisfied during your next retail therapy session.

neah studios

If you love jellyfish or handmade trinkets then Neah Studios is the store for you! Apart from their signature jellyfish trinkets they also sell unique and beautifully designed keychains, phone charms, and necklaces. However, I would like to warn you to mark your calendars for their next drop. Their products tend to sell out within fifteen to thirty minutes after the launch!

The little min store

If you’re a journal girlie like me then you will fall in love with this shop. The Littlemin Store offers a huge variety of stickers/washi tapes/etc…and when I’m talking huge I mean MASSIVE because they have various stickers you could choose from on their website. Not only that but they also offer Sanrio merchandise and K-Pop essentials. So, what are you waiting for? Check their shop out!

Maijwls

Maijwls is a personal favourite of mine! Whether you’re looking for a charm to accessorize your bag, phone, or keys, their selection is full of adorable and unique Japanese trinkets designed as keychains. If you are not interested in the keychains and exclusively want the trinkets, you could message them and get them imported. Their products have a nostalgic appeal to them, which makes them a perfect addition to any collector’s stash. If you are looking to add something special to your accessories collection, Maijwls is certainly worth checking out!

Suntala press

If you are someone who loves Sanrio, Studio Ghibli, and all things Pinterest-inspired, then Suntala Press is the store for you! They offer a collection of cute accessories and decor items that are perfect for personalizing your space or styling your daily outfits. Their selection includes bags, room decor items, keychains, stationery, and shoes that capture the soft, dreamy aesthetic we all adore. Their collection is constantly evolving with new, trendy pieces so keep an eye out for their drops!

katzo

Compared to the other shops on the list Katzo is a relatively smaller business. However, that doesn’t mean their products aren’t good! I absolutely love their crochet bags and recommend you get one customized. I recently got a black bag from them and I am in love with it! This shop offers all things crochet so if you’re interested in getting anything else customized just message them and they’ll be happy to assist you!

So the next time you need a little retail therapy, consider checking out these wonderful shops. Regardless of whether you are shopping for stationary, aesthetic decor, or handmade accessories, all these stores offer something unique that will add a personal touch to your collection. Moreover, you’ll be supporting small businesses! When you’re shopping from a small business you’re not just buying a product, you are supporting an artist’s passion and hard work. So, what are you waiting for? Go check these shops out!