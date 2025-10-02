How to Get Out of a Slump (Without Pretending Everything’s Perfect)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Slumps are the worst. They creep up on you slowly: you’re “just taking a break” one day, and suddenly it’s been a week since you’ve touched your assignments, your laundry pile looks like an abstract art piece, and the thought of answering a single email makes you want to cry.

While TikTok productivity hacks make it seem like you should bounce back with a color-coded Notion board and a 5 a.m. morning routine, most of us know that doesn’t actually work. The reality is that slumps happen to everyone. They’re part of being human, especially in college, when life is basically a constant balancing act of academics, social life, side hustles, and trying to sleep more than five hours a night.

Here’s the good news: you don’t need to “transform your life” to get out of a slump. You just need a few small, practical shifts to start feeling like yourself again.

1. Break the “all or nothing” mindset

When you’re in a slump, even the smallest task can feel impossible. The trick is to stop thinking about the tas as a whole and just do a slice of it. Instead of “write my paper,” think “open the document.” Instead of “clean my room,” think “throw away the trash.” You’ll be surprised at how often starting is the hardest part.

2. Switch your environment

Sometimes it’s not you, it’s your space. Working in bed might sound cozy, but it tricks your brain into thinking it’s time to sleep. If you can, switch it up: head to the library, grab a seat at a café, or perhaps move to a different corner of your room. A change of scenery signals your brain it’s time to focus. Personally, my recent favorite has been going to the Computer Lab in the library and using the nice big Macs to really focus. Something about sitting at a huge screen in a quiet space makes everything feel a little more serious and doable.



3. Romanticize the boring stuff

Slumps thrive when life feels flat and repetitive. The solution is to add a little sparkle to the mundane. Put on a playlist while doing dishes, make studying feel like a coffee shop date by grabbing your favorite drink, or light a candle when you sit down to work. It doesn’t solve everything, but it makes the day feel less like a chore. Here is an article on clean eating cafes in Pune, where you can go to lock in as well!

4. Move your body, even a little

Energy isn’t going to just fall out of the sky, you have to nudge it. This doesn’t mean forcing yourself into a two-hour gym session. Stretch while watching Netflix, go for a 10-minute walk between classes, or dance around your room to your favourite song. Movement gets your brain unstuck in ways scrolling TikTok never will.

5. Reach out to people

Slumps make you want to isolate yourself, but that only makes it worse. Even if you don’t feel like it, text a friend, join a study group, or say yes to grabbing lunch with someone. Being around others can remind you that you’re not carrying all the weight alone.

6. Rebuild with rituals

If everything feels chaotic, create one or two small rituals to give your day structure. It could be making your bed right after waking up, journaling before you sleep, or brewing tea before starting homework. Rituals act like anchors. They don’t fix the slump instantly, but they give you something steady to hold on to.

7. Accept the slump (instead of panicking about it)

One of the worst parts of a slump is the guilt spiral: Why am I like this? Everyone else seems fine. What’s wrong with me? Here’s the truth: nothing’s wrong with you. Slumps are temporary, not permanent. They’re not a sign that you’ve failed, they’re a sign you need to reset. The moment you stop fighting the fact that you’re in a slump, it becomes a lot easier to take the first step out of it.

The Bottom Line

Slumps don’t last forever. They’re a signal, not a sentence. You don’t need to reinvent yourself, start a crazy new routine, or force “perfect productivity.” You just need small steps, fresh energy, and a little grace for yourself.

Because getting out of a slump isn’t about becoming someone new. It’s about finding your way back to the version of you that was always there.