“Fresh starts give us permission to begin again — that no matter what happened in the past, we have an opportunity to make changes” – Lia Avellino, LCSW, advisor of Head & Heart at THE WELL

As the year ends and we enter 2025, your social media is likely brimming with reels and posts of people celebrating their accomplishments and ticking off their vision board goals. Does this spark the urge to start fresh and transform into a new version of yourself? This surge of motivation, often called the fresh start effect, comes from the importance of certain key dates or moments. Think of it as wanting to start studying at 3:40 rather than at 3:37. These moments help us mentally distance ourselves from our past and break free from the routine of everyday life, offering a renewed sense of focus and drive.

But let’s be honest: How many times have you wanted to start fresh or have set a resolution, only to feel crushed by the weight of it weeks later? The truth is, life isn’t about all the hustle we make it to be, it’s a journey, that is messy and unpredictable.

In 2025, let’s try something different. Instead of aiming for instant transformations, what if we focused on the small, deliberate steps that make up our everyday lives? This year, let’s embrace a simpler approach, one that celebrates the journey rather than fixating on the destination. Taking it one step at a time means appreciating each small victory, learning from setbacks, and growing at your own pace.

Ditching Resolutions For Intentions

As the new year approaches, many dive into resolutions: ambitious plans to hit the gym, read 50 books, or getting over their bad habits overnight. Yet, by February, these often fade, leaving people feeling guilty. What if we tried something different? Instead of rigid resolutions, let’s consider setting intentions that are more adaptable, growth-focused and align with our values.

Unlike resolutions, which are often now or never, intentions allow flexibility. For example, rather than vowing to “lose 10 kilograms,” you could aim to “nurture your body with movement and nourishing food.” This shift reduces pressure, fosters compassion, and celebrates tiny changes. Intentions also encourage mindfulness, focusing on small, meaningful steps rather than a fixed destination.

This year, swap the rigid resolution checklist for the flexibility of intentions, and you may discover that growth feels more effortless and fulfilling.

Celebrating What You Didn’t Do

We live in a society that glorifies doing more, achieving more, and being more. Hence it is easy to overlook the significance of what we chose not to do. But sometimes, the most profound growth comes from the things we let go of.

Think back on the past year. Perhaps you decided to step away from a toxic relationship that drained your energy. Maybe you set boundaries at work and said no to taking on yet another project. Or perhaps you gave yourself permission to rest instead of grinding through endless to-do lists. These decisions to protect your peace, prioritize your well-being, and reject the hustle mentality are worth celebrating.

By valuing your boundaries with yourself and others, you resist the relentless push for productivity and embrace self-love, affirming, “I am enough.” As you reflect on the past year, honor the moments you chose rest, stillness, and well-being over burnout and chaos. In a world that demands more, sometimes choosing less is the greater victory.

Redefining Growth

Growth isn’t just about adding new skills, it’s also about letting go of those that no longer serve you. Unlearning outdated beliefs and habits is a powerful, often overlooked form of self-improvement.

Maybe you’re letting go of the idea that your worth is tied to productivity or challenging norms that suppress emotions. It’s a process that takes courage and introspection but creates space for growth. Mindfulness helps you observe these patterns without judgment. Ask yourself: Does this belief serve me now? If not, let it go. Growth is as much about not becoming as it is about becoming.

Anti-Resolutions: Embracing Imperfection

New Year’s resolutions have a way of setting us up for failure. They demand perfection: stick to a diet, never skip a workout, hit every milestone and leave no room for the messiness of real life. When we inevitably fall short, resolutions often breed guilt and self-criticism. But what if we rejected the idea altogether?

Enter the anti-resolution mindset: a celebration of imperfection and progress. Instead of striving for an idealized version of yourself, focus on embracing who you already are. Anti-resolutions aren’t about fixing perceived flaws; they’re about recognizing your inherent worth and celebrating small victories along the way.

For example, instead of resolving to “be more productive,” why not commit to taking regular breaks and acknowledging your limits? Instead of vowing to “be happier,” embrace the full spectrum of your emotions, even the difficult ones. This shift in perspective not only relieves the pressure to be perfect but also fosters genuine growth by encouraging self-acceptance.

Life is messy, and so are we. This year, trade resolutions for compassion, curiosity, and a willingness to embrace yourself as you are. After all, progress isn’t linear, and perfection is overrated. Let’s toast to a new year where being human is more than enough.