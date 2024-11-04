This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Self-love is the best love! Acknowledging self-love is very important. Us women today need to know and understand the significance of embracing themselves. Self-love is accepting who you are, taking care of yourself, and knowing your worth. It’s a positive aspect of showing yourself love and respect. Being true to yourself and prioritizing self-love allows you to face and overcome life challenges. Women are empowered to pursue their own goals when they build self-confidence. Understanding the value of being ourselves shows us to be comfortable by inspiring and empowering women. When you accept and practice self-love, your mental health improves. Better sleep, less stress, and mental wellness are all benefits of improving your mental health. While it’s wonderful to be loved by others, loving yourself and realizing your worth increases self-esteem and reduces stress. Strengthening your well-being can be done in many ways, but self-love is essential to being the best version of yourself.



Mental health takes part in loving yourself. Being a college student can be stressful. Managing time for yourself while ensuring you are passing your courses takes a toll on students. This creates anxiety and depression from the feeling that you are alone and overloaded with work. Utilizing a planner promotes better planning. Maintaining a to-do list lowers stress and improves memory. It helps you stay focused on your work. While studying is beneficial, you can avoid burnout by taking a few minutes to recharge your brain. Your mental health positively changes once acknowledging and practicing self-love.

Actively practicing positive self-affirmations helps build your self-esteem. This creates a great mindset, allowing others to embrace positivity rather than acknowledging negativity. “I am beautiful,” a small yet big statement that can uplift you in many ways. Practicing positive self-affirmations empower us women to strive for our personal goals; while strongly believing we can accomplish them.

Affirmations are short and powerful statements. It serves as encouragement or moral support. When saying, “I can take on any obstacle,” indicates that you are destined for greatness. This puts your mind toward success. Making this a regular practice helps in developing a positive thought habit. Speaking positive about yourself enhances your overall mental state and lowers depression. Overall, positive affirmations can encourage you to take on anything you put your mind to.

Practicing self-care can improve your mental health by reducing depression and anxiety. Taking care of ourselves significantly enhances our mental well-being. Setting healthy food plans, doing your hair, and setting goals are all examples of self-care. Practicing these examples is important because it keeps us active and helps strengthen our health. Going to the library with friends is beneficial. In addition to learning together, this allows you to socialize and spend time together. Engaging in social interactions enhances your mood. They may also help with task challenges. Self-care involves asking for help when you need it, which gives you practice speaking up when you need assistance.

Giving yourself alone time and going on solo dates is highly recommended. Solo dates contribute to self-love by being available for self-reflection. Finding activities that you are interested in doing alone allows you to build confidence while getting out of your comfort zone. Going out to eat, having a picnic, and going shopping are all examples of solo dates. Setting alone time reduces stress and being overwhelmed from college.

All these habits help take part in becoming a better you. Building your self-esteem by acknowledging your very own love improves your emotional wellbeing. Realizing the significance of loving yourself allows us to be comfortable with who we are. Strengthening ourselves mentally is not only a great habit, but it also expands positive relationships with others. We all become successful by not only to strengthen ourselves, but also inspire other women when practicing these habits. Continue to learn who you are and practice self-love.