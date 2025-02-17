Ditch the Chemicals: Why Biodegradable Pads Are Better for You and the Planet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

A MOM’S WISE ADVICE

From the moment I started my period, my mom was insistent on one thing: use biodegradable pads. Back then, I didn’t get why it mattered. Aren’t all pads the same? Spoiler: they’re not. As I grew older and more curious about what I was putting into (and onto) my body, I realized she was onto something much bigger. Biodegradable pads aren’t just better for the environment; they’re better for us too.

THE HIDDEN DANGERS OF REGULAR PADS

Most of us don’t think twice about the sanitary products we use, but conventional pads are packed with harmful chemicals. For instance many mainstream brands use synthetic materials like plastic and chemicals like chlorine, dioxins, and fragrances. Here’s why that’s a big deal:

Chlorine Bleaching: Regular pads are often bleached with chlorine to give them that pure white appearance. However, this process can produce dioxins—a group of highly toxic chemicals linked to serious health concerns, including reproductive issues, hormone disruption, and even cancer. Dioxins are also persistent environmental pollutants, meaning they accumulate in the body over time and can have long-term health consequences.

Synthetic Fragrances: The "fresh" smell in some pads isn't as harmless as it seems. These artificial fragrances are made from a mix of undisclosed chemicals, many of which can irritate sensitive skin, trigger allergic reactions, and disrupt your natural pH balance. For people with sensitive skin or conditions, these irritants can cause significant discomfort and exacerbate existing issues.

Plastic Components: The plastic layers in pads may provide waterproof protection, but they come with hidden risks.These non-breathable materials trap heat and moisture, creating the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. This environment increases the risk of rashes, irritation, and infections like bacterial vaginosis and even the rare but serious Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS).

Pesticide Residues: Non-organic cotton used in many conventional pads is often treated with pesticides and herbicides during cultivation. Traces of these chemicals can linger in the final product, posing additional health risks with prolonged exposure.

When you think about how the average menstruating person uses around 11,000 pads over the course of their life, for days on end every month, it’s alarming to realize how much exposure our bodies get to these harmful substances.

WHY BIODEGRADABLE PADS ARE A GAME CHANGER

Biodegradable pads, on the other hand, are made from natural materials like organic cotton and plant-based fibers. They’re free from harsh chemicals, making them gentler on your skin and healthier for your body. Here’s why they’re worth the switch:

No Harmful Chemicals: Biodegradable pads are typically free from chlorine, dioxins, and synthetic fragrances, reducing the risk of irritation and long-term health issues. Eco-Friendly: Unlike regular pads that take hundreds of years to decompose, biodegradable pads break down naturally within months. This drastically reduces the waste piling up in landfills. Breathable and Comfortable: Natural fibers allow better airflow, reducing the risk of infections and keeping you feeling fresh and comfortable all day.

MY EXPERIENCE WITH AZAH

When I first tried biodegradable pads, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Azah was the first brand I gave a shot, and honestly, it worked so well for me that I haven’t looked back since.

Their pads immediately stood out because of their ultra-soft material, made from 100% certified organic cotton. The comfort level was unmatched as the pads were super gentle on my skin, and I noticed a huge difference in how my body responded. But what really blew me away was their absorbency. I had this misconception that biodegradable pads wouldn’t be as effective, but Azah pads proved me wrong. Their sanitary napkins are designed to be 3x more absorbent than average pads, and they lived up to that promise. Even on my heaviest days, I felt completely protected without any leaks or discomfort. What made me trust Azah even more was their commitment to safety and quality. They’re India’s first “Made Safe” certified sanitary pad brand, meaning their products are tested to be free from harmful chemicals and skin irritants by Safe Cosmetics Australia. That certification gave me peace of mind, knowing that I was not only making a healthier choice for myself but also contributing to reducing environmental waste.

Over time, switching to Azah became more than just a personal health decision—it felt like I was contributing to something bigger. I started to pay more attention to the products I use daily, from skincare to household items, realizing how small changes can collectively make a big difference. Azah made the use of biodegradable pads seamless, proving that you don’t have to compromise on comfort, protection, or sustainability.

There are so many other sustainable options that are safer and healthier for our bodies, so next time you stock up on period supplies, think about what you’re putting in your cart—and more importantly, what you’re putting on your body. Your health (and the Earth) will thank you.