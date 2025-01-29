Debunking HPV Vaccine Myths: What You Should Know about Cervical Cancer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

As January comes to a close, so does Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. But let’s be real—how many of us even knew this month was dedicated to such an important cause? Cervical cancer, despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer, often doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Nearly 99% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). However, do not be afraid as there’s a superhero in this story—the HPV vaccine.

WHY THE HPV VACCINATION MATTERS

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the world. Most people will come into contact with HPV at some point in their lives. In many cases, HPV does not cause symptoms, but when it does, it can result in genital warts—small, flesh-colored or pink growths on the genitals or anus—as well as common warts on the hands, plantar warts on the feet, and flat warts on other parts of the body. While the infection can clear up on its own, certain strains contain a much higher risk and can lead to serious cancers.



The HPV vaccine, Gardasil-9, provides immunity against these dangerous strains and reduces the risk of developing these cancers. Despite its proven effectiveness, misconceptions about the vaccine continue to circulate. This mass spread of misinformation often scares people away from getting vaccinated, especially young adults who would benefit the most. Hence, let’s set the record straight by debunking some common myths about the HPV vaccine and breaking down why it’s essential for every college student to know about.

COMMON MYTHS

Myth 1: You don’t need the vaccine if you’re not sexually active.

Fact: The vaccine is most effective when given before HPV exposure and sexual activity, but it’s still beneficial later. Many college students may think they’re in the clear, but HPV can be contracted even with limited sexual activity. In fact, vaccinating before the age of 15 is beneficial as it requires fewer doses for the same efficacy.

Myth 2: The HPV vaccine is relatively new hence there is no data on its safety in the long run.

Fact: Numerous large-scale studies conducted over years show little to no evidence of severe side effects. Those reported, such as mild pain at the injection site or dizziness, are similar to those for any other vaccine. Additionally, vaccine safety monitoring systems worldwide, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, consistently support the vaccine’s safety profile.

Myth 3: The HPV vaccine is only for those in their teens and twenties.

Fact: While the vaccine is most effective when administered before exposure to HPV, adults up to 45 can still benefit. Those who missed the vaccine in their youth should consult a healthcare provider about getting vaccinated later in life.

Myth 4: You don’t need the vaccine if you already have HPV.

Fact: Even if someone has already been exposed to HPV, the vaccine can still provide protection against other high-risk strains of the virus they may not have been exposed to. Since there are many types of HPV, vaccination remains beneficial.

Myth 5: Boys and men do not get cervical cancer so they do not need a vaccine

Fact: HPV is linked to cancers beyond just cervical cancer, such as vulvar, vaginal, anal, penile, and oropharyngeal cancers, which can also pose significant health risks. Gender-neutral vaccination offers optimal protection for everyone, regardless of gender or potential future sexual orientation.

CHALLENGES IN VACCINATION ACCESSIBILITY

Despite its benefits, HPV vaccination rates remain lower than they should be. Several barriers contribute to this, including:

Cost: In India, The high cost of the vaccine (INR 4000 per dose) and its availability being limited to private hospitals reduces accessibility, especially for low-income families.

In India, The high cost of the vaccine (INR 4000 per dose) and its availability being limited to private hospitals reduces accessibility, especially for low-income families. Cultural or parental opposition: The stigma surrounding conversation about sexual health shame people into not taking the vaccine.

The stigma surrounding conversation about sexual health shame people into not taking the vaccine. Lack of awareness: Many people don’t understand the vaccine’s significance or assume it’s not necessary for them.

As January draws to a close, let’s not let cervical cancer awareness fade with it. The HPV vaccine is more than just a shot—it’s a step toward protecting yourself and your loved ones from preventable cancers. Prevention is power. Whether for yourself, a friend, or a loved one, the HPV vaccine isn’t just a choice—it’s an investment in a healthier future.