Concert Outfits on a Budget

Concerts in India are the next big thing and they make great weekend plans for college students. You blink and you lose, as tickets get sold out as fast as they are released. While we might get tickets, we’re still in a dilemma when it comes to our concert outfits.

We’ve seen the likes of Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh, Shawn Mendes, and Cigarettes After Sex sell out stadiums. Let’s also not forget the most recent Travis Scott frenzy. While getting tickets and lining up our friends might be the toughest part, we’re then stressed about finding concert outfits that are cute, comfortable, and don’t get us disapproving looks from our parents.

If you’re on a budget (broke after paying for VIP tickets and flights), these outfits and fashion brands will save your bank.

If you’re going for grunge, Y2K, or a trash party girl look, this is your haven. Think denim corsets, cargos, wrap tops, and edgy co-ords. Plus, they have a lot of student-friendly sales.

Best picks: Corset tops, mini skirts, cargo pants

Corset tops, mini skirts, cargo pants Budget range: ₹999–₹2,500

₹999–₹2,500 Outfit idea: denim bustier top and crystal white denim skorts

The Souled Store is the place where you’ll find the best graphic tees that scream ‘main character’. This is also perfect for a last-minute outfit if your favourite band drops a surprise gig.

Best picks: Oversized band tees, denim jackets, flared pants

Oversized band tees, denim jackets, flared pants Budget range: ₹600–₹1,800

₹600–₹1,800 Outfit Idea: Oversized Catwoman T-shirt and Ombré Denim Jeans

Savana needs no explanation. Whether you’re going to a dreamy Sabrina Carpet concert (hopefully) or a lowkey open mic gig, they have trendy fits at decent prices. It has everything you can imagine and the go-to destination for last minute outfit ideas. If Savana seems a little too expensive, hit up Urbanic .

Best picks: Ruched tops, flowy skirts, printed co-ords.

Don’t underestimate Westside- it’s having a comeback. Their in-house brands like NUON (for edgy, street-style fits) and LOV (soft, dreamy vibes) have some serious concert outfit potential. From mesh tops to midi skirts to trendy, they have understood the assignment.

Bonkers Corner is a gen-z favourite and ideal if you’re looking for something casual, cool, and slightly offbeat. They have really cool collaborations like their recent bratz doll one and offer varsity jackets, oversized tees, and even anime merch.

Best picks: Oversized jackets, stacked joggers, tank tops.

Oversized jackets, stacked joggers, tank tops. Budget range: ₹700–₹2,000

₹700–₹2,000 Outfit Idea: Bratz pink tie up top with any denim skirt



Whether you’re manifesting Eras Tour tickets or planning to go to Travis Scott’s concert, your outfit deserves to stand out and stay on budget. So bookmark these brands, plan ahead, and don’t forget to match your vibe to the music. Concert season is officially here.