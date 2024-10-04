The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing about me is that if there’s a concert, I’ll do everything possible to be there.

Over the past few years, I have been fortunate enough to experience many artists live. Each experience offers something unique, from the vibe of the crowd to the energy of the performers.

Some shows have been incredible, while others didn’t quite leave me all that satisfied, but each one has left an impression one way or another.

Here’s a ranking of the concerts I’ve been to, from the unforgettable to the ones that just didn’t live up to the hype.

Taylor Swift & Girl in Red

Everyone had to have seen this coming. This experience was amazing to say the least. From the long lines to the dreaded drive home, every moment was pure bliss. Sometimes you just have to wait a decade to live out your childhood dreams, and every moment is worth it.

Post Malone & 21 Savage

I spent the most money on this one, and I have no regrets to this day. Peak 2018 music, this pairing was nothing short of iconic. Seeing these individuals live was an experience I will never live down.

Kendrick Lamar

My personal bias plays a role in this one as Kendrick has been one of my favorite artists for years. The energy Kendrick radiated was electric, felt by everyone in the arena. His stage presence, paired with the crowd’s excitement, made it an unforgettable night. I would pay double to go again.

Alec Benjamin

You know those smaller artists that had one or two hits famous on music.ly and kinda fell off? That’s Alec Benjamin except I never fell off that trend. When he announced he was coming to Buffalo, I jumped at the opportunity without hesitation. Tickets were thirty dollars, we were less than twenty feet away and I got to experience this with one of my best friends. Perfect to say the least.

Niall Horan

This was the most recent concert, as I attended this past summer. This was living out my childhood dreams. Little Cassidy waited years and years for this. Being able to attend with my younger sister and cousin made the night all the more special. I even beat the Darien Lake concert traffic, which gives me crippling anxiety so the night ended perfectly!

Travis Scott & Mo Bamba

Best concert show-wise. Top tier I would say. Travis quite literally rode a roller coaster across the venue. It was one of the coolest experiences. The amount of energy put into this performance was indescribable. Also, being at the concert during the prime time of Sicko Mode and Mo Bamba made it 10x better. Yes, I was the only one who felt that, as I was singing my little 2018 heart out while my entire section sat silent the entire time. But it didn’t dampen my mood.

Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dog

This concert wasn’t very memorable for me except for listening to “Young, Wild and Free”, I fear.

Meek Mill & Future

Darien Lake can bring the best or the worst experiences when it comes to concerts. This was one of the worst, with drunken individuals running around like toddlers, security doing nothing and people believing that they could create a mosh pit. The performance was amazing but overlooked by utter chaos throughout the night.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie