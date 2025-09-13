BEAUTY IN THE AGE OF AI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beauty today is no longer just about makeup. Notably, AI has entered the beauty market, with Gen Z at the epicenter of this transformation. From TikTok filters to personalized skincare apps, technology is reshaping how we define, pursue, and even critique beauty. But like any viral trend, it’s got its upsides and downsides.

THE ERA OF HYPER-PERSONALIZED BEAUTY

AI has turned skincare into a science experiment we can actually control. Apps like Haut.AI and L’Oréal’s Skin Genius analyze selfies to recommend tailored routines. This means that consumers no longer need to be standing in Sephora aisles debating what serums to buy, they get instant, data-driven answers from such platforms. According to a 2023 Statista report, Gen Z consumers of beauty products are more likely to trust recommendations from algorithms than traditional salespeople. But here’s the flip side: does outsourcing decisions to AI make us less in tune with our own skin?

FILTERS, FACETUNE, AND THE PRESSURE OF PERFECTION

Our generation is the most filtered generation to date. AI-powered beauty filters can tweak everything from jawlines, pores, eye colour within seconds. On one hand it’s fun, creative, and part of digital self-expression. But on the other hand, it quietly raises beauty standards to impossible levels. A Dove Self-Esteem Project study found that 80% of girls under 13 had already tried altering their appearance online. This project, launched in 2024, spreads the message of #NoDigitalDistortion to help youngsters build a body positive image in this age of social media. For Gen Z, “looking good” isn’t just about makeup anymore, it’s about curating a flawless, perfect self that might not ever be real.



Photos by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Breaking Bias or Reinforcing It?

One of the most hyped promises of AI is inclusivity. Brands claim algorithms can finally cater to diverse skin tones and hair textures, something the industry has historically ignored. Rihanna’s Fenty set the stage, but AI pushes it further by training on broader datasets. Still, bias creeps in. Research from MIT Media Lab showed facial recognition AI has error rates of up to 34% for darker-skinned women. Often the tech we seem to rely on isn’t neutral but mirrors the biases of the people who built it. In an arena like that of beauty, this can create storms of fear and anxiety amongst communities that are exposed to inequality.

Gen Z thrives on online communities like that of Discord chats about dupes, TikTok skincare debates, Reddit reviews on sunscreens. AI-generated recommendations are now part of these conversations, shaping trends at lightning speed. AI is rewiring the entire culture around how Gen Z sees and shares beauty.It empowers users with personalization, inclusivity, and creativity; but it also pressures them into unrealistic standards, hidden biases, and over-reliance on algorithms. Like every viral trend, it’s messy, but it’s ours to control and use to make the world around us a better place.