Art of Eating Alone on Campus: A Reflective Take on Learning to Enjoy Your Own Company

I’ve been eating alone on campus for months now. At least one meal a day is just me, my tray, and whichever mood I’m in. Sometimes that’s productive, sometimes existential, or sometimes I’m scrolling through YouTube like it’s my full-time job.

And no, before you imagine some tragic Gilmore Girls scene, I’m not like Rory whose principal might send my mom a letter because I sat alone for one lunch. I do have friends. I just don’t have their timetable.

FLAME’s scheduling system has basically turned my life into a puzzle where no one’s piece fits mine. Different classes, different clubs, and different deadlines. Hence, matching timetables, is now as mythical as stable WiFi in G-East. So instead of starving myself I did what every other hungry college student would do. I just sat alone and ate.

At first, it felt strange. Like, do I look lonely? Are people staring? Will someone assume I’m having a rebellious moment? But very quickly I realised… eating alone is actually elite behaviour.

The Unexpected Peace of Solo Meals

Eating alone made me realise how important me-time is even during something as simple as lunch. When I’m with friends, I automatically copy their choices. They take salad? I take salad. They have achar with everything? Suddenly I’m an achar enthusiast. They get dessert? Obviously I must get something too because I’m not about to watch someone else eat custard alone. But when no one’s around? I actually look at my plate and eat mindfully. I don’t dump random things on my tray out of FOMO.

A Harvard public health study says we tend to overeat around others because we mirror their patterns. So basically, eating alone is scientifically slimming, which is something I’ll be bragging about forever. Suddenly all my “why did I eat so much?” afternoons make sense.

Plus, I get to catch up on YouTube videos I never have time for. Honestly, watching ZHC Crafts while I eat dal-chawal feels like the modern version of comfort.

No Rushing, No Guilt, No Synchronised Chewing

One of the best parts about solo meals? No time pressure.

When you eat with someone, there’s always that awkward dance. If they finish first, you feel guilty. If you finish first, they feel guilty.

Both of you pretend you’re not inhaling your food to match the other person.

When I’m eating alone, I can take 10 minutes or 40. No guilt, no synchronised chewing, no “wait, wait, I’m almost done” moments.

People-Watching On Campus Is Top-Tier Entertainment

Eating alone also made me realise that the FLAME mess is basically a live reality show. You notice things you never notice when your head is buried in a conversation.

I have seen:

Friend groups who sit in the same place every single day

Tiny interactions between people who pretend not to know each other

Someone dropping their spoon and acting like it didn’t ruin their whole life

People who walk in looking like they’re the main character of a college drama

Honestly, if Netflix wants a new series idea, they should just record lunch hour in any college mess.

Eating Alone Isn’t Sad — It’s a Skill

We’re wired to think eating alone looks lonely, but it’s actually the opposite. It’s actually a skill. It’s confidence. It’s comfort. It’s learning to be your own company and enjoying it. It takes confidence to sit with yourself without needing noise or people around you. And once you get used to it, it becomes addictive. In a good way.

Final Thoughts: Make It Your Superpower

Eating alone has become my tiny pocket of peace among a very hectic campus life. My me-time is no longer restricted to late evenings or weekends. It even finds me during lunch on a chaotic Wednesday. It’s a moment where I don’t have to talk, rush, entertain, or pretend. I just get to eat. Slowly. Calmly. Happily.

So if you’ve ever been scared to try it. Just do it once. Maybe you’ll discover a peaceful moment. Maybe you’ll notice something new. Maybe you’ll finally finish that YouTube video you started three weeks ago.

You might just discover that your own company is pretty great. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll realise that being alone doesn’t mean being lonely. It just means you’re brave enough to sit with yourself.