This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Finally Its the Weekend!

There’s something so tragic about weekends we long await for slipping through our fingers before we even realize it. We speed through the busy week, constantly making plans for the weekend only for them to be spent on our beds with our comfort show playing on the screen while we race ourselves through bags of chips and tubs of ice creams.

It is important to spend the weekend effectively as we tend to underestimate the power of a well planned weekend that nourishes our mood and rejuvenates our body. The weekend is a crucial element of keeping up with our overall physical and emotional wellbeing. According to John F. Helliwell and Shun Wang’s paper Weekends and Subjective Well-Being, weekends greatly enhance emotional well-being, mostly as a result of more social time and a reduction in work-related stress. The brain can recuperate during a well-planned break, which mitigates burnout and optimizes cognitive function when one returns to work.

One big mistake people usually make is resorting to passive leisure- time activities, which includes the activity we are all guilty of- doomscrolling. The main reason that most people end up indoors and glued to their screen has mainly got to do with the burn out we face throughout the week and this gives us more of a reason to get up and plan out a rejuvenating weekend that will equip us with burnout repellent for the upcoming week. A thoughtfully planned out weekend is not indulgent but a well-being investment. Making time for rest and renewal a priority can have a compounding impact, improving following days’ productivity, mental balance, and general sense of contentment in life. Here’s a quick guide on how you can spend a day out in Pune, this is equally as fun as a solo date too:)

“After a week of deadlines and lectures, the weekend feels like a love letter to myself.” — Snigdha Ray, Student at FLAME University.

From Pilates to Plant-Based Delights

It’s always a good idea to start the day by moving your body. resorting to this method of dopamine rush is healthier than the drinking and partying plans you may have had in mind. Pune has an array of choices to choose from when it comes to fitness studios that offer one- day classes and also host events. You can choose to start your day with a yoga class, a pilates session, group zumba class, aerial yoga, etc. in this regard, Koregaon Park is the perfect and serene place to kick off your day with some pilates class. You can start your day by visiting The Pilates Studio in Koregaon Park

Then hit the nearby One O Eight Lifestyle café , which is a beautiful cafe nestled in the serene and green Pingale Farms. This café is popular for its hip and spacious ambiance, and it caters to those who come in to unwind, read a bookor meet their family and friends. The menu opens you up to a variety of vegan and vegetarian options keeping in mind gluten and dairy free choices as well.

Community and Craft

Now it is important to get your creative juices flowing, by meeting up your loved ones at Baner’s Artizen Café Art Studio– a space where art, good coffee and conversations blend seamlessly. This is where you can indulge in pottery, painting and different crafts. It is the perfect way to catch up with friends and engage yourselves in something creative. Time slows down here, letting friendships blossom over cups of coffee. It is the perfect place to enjoy your slow-brewed coffee, whether you’re discussing the latest book you’re reading or organizing your next vacation. Artizen Cafe offers activities like painting ceramic models, canvases and crafts. Its arts and crafts are not just limited to the children’s crowd, it is an invitation for all age groups with the only criterion being- letting your creativity flow!

Cozy Corner, Conversations and Cuisines

When it comes to great food, drinks and ambience. Rustle Nest All Day Cafe and Bar in Baner is the place to be. This café, which is tucked away in a quiet corner, radiates warmth with its lush greenery, earthy décor, and soothing lighting. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee and gourmet delicacies fills the air as you settle down with your friends, creating an atmosphere perfect for endless laughs and conversations. Every bite feels like comfort food, whether you’re enjoying their delectable homemade pasta, creamy salads, or rich sweets. Time seems to slow down because of the pleasant atmosphere and companionship, making it one of those afternoons that you don’t want to end.

Vintage Finds & a Solo Movie

Now that you are energized, time to hit the shopping streets. Pune’s shopping centers include FC road, MG road, etc. These roads have a wide variety of clothes to pick from at a negotiated price. The selection is extensive whether you’re looking for fashionable kurtis, chic denim, or eccentric accessories. The experience is made even more thrilling by the bustling pace of these streets, which are alive with the sounds of excited shoppers and the smell of roadside snacks. Pune’s shopping streets guarantee a fun and stylish spree, regardless of your budget or your enjoyment of a good bargain! Finally, to a good movie at any of the nearby theatres like PVR cinemas at Pavilion mall, all tickets are just a click away on websites like bookmyshow.

Weekends are notorious for slipping away before we even realize it despite our relentless planning, leaving us feeling unfulfilled. So instead of falling into a trap of passive leisure like binge watching netflix or spending hours on reels in your pajamas, a well-planned weekend is powerful for the mind and body. This itinerary allows you to experience Pune’s culture and café while finding a balance between exercise, creativity, and self-care.