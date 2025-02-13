This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? Oh, don’t sweat it, cause you’re already booked for a fun day with your besties, making this Valentine’s Day, Galentines instead! So here are 3 fun activities to do with your friends on Galentines to get away from couples and just enjoy!

Dress to impress in real life

Hit the closest mall with your besties and play dress to impress in a store of your choice. The first step is to choose a theme! You can explore any and every theme, be it: Hot mess, office siren, fairy, academia, or create your very own character. Next, set a timer for around 15-20 minutes and get the game started! At the end, the group will vote for the diva among you who is best dressed in accordance with the theme. This is just one round, however, you could choose to go for a few more rounds with various themes as you see fit. Furthermore, if you want to make it serious, the losers could treat the winners to dessert. This will surely leave you in a fit of giggles and with some unforgettable, fun photos to cherish!

Goodie bucket swap

If you have been chronically online (like i have) you have probably seen the viral goodie basket swap trend (also called Burr baskets). The idea is simple. All the girls prepare a small bag/basket with thoughtful goodies to exchange. It can be anything, from handmade goodies to cute store bought finds such as scented candles, face masks, personalized keychains, cute socks, or even a small book. You can also get creative and match your basket to a fun theme like self-care or sweet treats.

Everyone loves receiving gifts! The thoughtbehind each basket will certainly make this activity even more meaningful. It’s a perfect way to show appreciation for your besties on Galentines to make the celebration even more special!

Movie marathon

After such a busy day the party can relax, order in, and do a rom-com movie marathon. There’s nothing better than a cozy movie night with your girls, especially on Galentine’s. You can set up a comfy viewing area along with blankets, pillows, and lights to make it cozy. You could go for iconic rom-coms like ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’, ‘Legally Blonde’, or ‘Mamma Mia!’, the choice is yours to make.

If you want to take it up a notch to make it more fun, set a rule that the girls take a sip of their drink every time someone cringes or swoons over something a character in the movie did. This little twist is sure to make the night even more entertaining.

At the end of the day, this time is when you’re celebrating the friendship that has been through it all, from late-night heart to hearts to tough love when you needed it the most, and the unwavering support through high and low. These are people who have picked you up, cheered you on, and made life infinitely brighter just by existing in it and being by your side. So take a moment to appreciate the people you have always had by your side. They are your chosen family, and are the ones who will always have your back.

So cheers to your friendship! No matter where life takes you, may you always find your way back to nights like this, where you are surrounded by people who feel like home.