Rewatching a romantic comedy is one of my favorite comforts. I always want to pick the perfect movie to match the time of year. Here are my top four rom-com movies to watch (or rewatch) by season, along with some additional suggestions to get you in the right mood:

Fall

When Harry Met Sally never disappoints for a classic fall flick watch. Meg Ryan’s late 80s haircut, Billy Crystal’s iconic sweater, and scenes of New York in the fall will get you in the mood for a picturesque pumpkin patch trip or enjoying some hot apple cider. Even on the first watch, the movie feels comforting and familiar. Nora Ephron’s writing genius explores the central and timeless question: can men and women ever really be friends?

Other Fall rom-coms:

Mona Lisa Smile follows Julia Roberts as an art history professor at a conservative women’s college in New England in the 1950s with plenty of scenes of fall academia and, of course, a romantic plotline.

Notting Hill is more Julia Roberts, this time starring as a movie star alongside Hugh Grant as an awkward but lovable bookstore owner.

Winter

Bridget Jones’s Diary is the ultimate comfort watch, if you can excuse some dated language. The film stars a charming Colin Firth returning as Mr. Darcy and Renée Zellweger as the quintessential “frazzled English woman.” Bridget Jones serves as our flawed and relatable narrator and takes us along with her as she navigates relationships, family drama and even a few professional quandaries. Curl up under the covers and immerse yourself in scenes of snowy London.

Other Winter rom-coms:

The Holiday is a wonderfully funny and wholesome story following a house swap over the Christmas holiday.

Moonstruck provides a nostalgic winter escape following the unlikely love story of Cher and Nicolas Cage.

Spring

27 Dresses never gets old. You really can’t go wrong with rom-com veteran Katherine Heigel as the uptight but loveable protagonist, Jane, and James Marsden as the pesty (but still adorable) journalist. With a soundtrack featuring throwback hits, including a drunken performance of Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” and a classic rainy night, this rom-com is the perfect spring pick-me-up. Get inspired to go through your old clothes as Jane breaks out her closet of bridesmaid dresses.

Other spring rom-coms:

Crazy Stupid Love has a rock star cast and the perfect combination of humor and sentiment.

Juno is another hilarious coming-of-age watch ideal for a slow spring afternoon.

Summer

Set it Up starring Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch is perfectly light-hearted. The rom-com combines workplace humor with a classic, but still engaging, romantic story line. Be immersed in a New York summer with scenes of a pool party, a Yankee’s game, and a rooftop dance. This relatively short (1 hour and 45 minute) watch provides a nice respite from the craziness of summer.

Other summer rom-coms:

Something’s Gotta Give stars Diane Keaton as the quintessential coastal grandmother with gorgeous shots of the Hamptons in summer.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall follows Jason Segal’s hilarious but tender break up journey in a gorgeous Hawaiian resort.