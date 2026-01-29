2026 FLAME BINGO

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially 2026, and if you’re anything like me, your camera roll is already crying for help. But here’s the thing: while I still have another year of college left, a lot of my friends are in their graduation era.

Forget the generic “top 10 things to do” lists. If you’re living through the 2026 graduation season in Pune, you know the vibe is less about “ticking boxes” and more about capturing that specific, fleeting energy of a city that feels like one giant campus.

For those of us staying behind while our friends prepare to toss their tassels, this year isn’t just about the goodbyes. It’s about the chaotic, artistic, and oddly specific memories we can squeeze into the next few months. I’ve put together a “Before You Go” Bingo with both low-key rituals and grand, tear-jerking finales.

phase 1: STAYING SANE

We’re starting small, with the things that kept us alive through freshman year. Top of the list? The midnight Maggi & chai gossip sessions. There’s something about a cup of tea that makes every problem feel solvable.

Phase 2: Getting Artsy

Once the stress kicks in, it’s time to get hands-on. We’re finally booking that Pottery Wheel Workshop in Koregaon Park. I have an ambitious 60% success rate expectation, but the goal is the laugher, not the vase. If we’re feeling slightly more competent, we’ll hit a Block Printing or “Tissue Texture” workshop in Kothrud. It’s the perfect way to spend a slow Saturday before we spend the following Saturday at the Pune Design Festival, mostly just pretending to understand high-concept art!

Phase 3: The Adrenaline

Now, we level up. We’re chasing the rush at the racing track. Nothing tests a friendship like a little toxic competition on the karts. We’re pairing that with a trampoline park and arcade crawl because you’re never too old to lose a sock in a foam pit.

And because no Pune college experience is complete without Tulsi Baug, we’re hosting a “Dress as Your Type” party using only finds from those narrow lanes. Finding a specific aesthetic for under 500 rupees in that crowd is basically a varsity sport.

PHASE 4: ANTHEMS

March and April are for the scream-singers. We’re hitting the Karan Aujla Holi Edition tour to get covered in color and bass, or waiting for Yo Yo Honey Singh in April for that nostalgia hit. If we’re still standing, we’re ending the night with a final karaoke session where we definitely over-sing a 2000s Bollywood anthem!!

Phase 5: The Great Escapes

Before the gowns come out, we need to leave the city. We’re talking about the annual Goa graduation trip where friendships are tested, and somehow the entire batch ends up at one place. Then, during the long weekends, maybe a night of camping and trekking under the stars at Pawna or Sinhagad. One last weekend where the words “placement” and “GPA” are strictly banned.

Phase 6: The Grand Finale

This is where it gets sentimental. We’re doing an overly dressed run to McDonald’s, standing in the McD’s line in a floor-length gown or a suit just because we felt like it.

Lastly, we will go for a “Gratitude Dinner” where we actually use the fancy napkins and tell each other the mushy stuff we usually hide behind sarcasm.

The very last box to tick? Building the Grad Magazine. A physical book of our blurriest, most questionable photos through the years. We’ll play “Who Said the Quote?” while we compile it, scrolling back to 2023 to see who sent those 3:00 AM texts that we’re taking to our graves.

We might not all be walking across the stage this year, but we’re all part of the same story. This list isn’t about finishing a task; it’s about making sure the “goodbye” feels like a well-produced season finale.