What is the Winter Arc? Hear about the latest goal trend

As we head into the winter/end of the year, you may have heard about the trend of the “winter arc”, but what is it?

Well, essentially, it’s using the last three months of the year (October, November, and December) to get yourself to the best version of yourself— whether that’s mentally, physically, or spiritually.

I have done this in the past, before there was an official name for it. The last three months where the weather is cool and inviting outside seems to make it easier for us to be more open to accomplish our goals. There’s just something about the end of the year…

For me, I found that doing the “winter arc” for myself motivated me for the new year, because it had already made the goals I was trying to reach a habit already! So, the “new year, new me” pressure had no effect on me. One important thing to remember it’s never too late to start.