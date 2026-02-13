This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Guess what week of the month it is. Lower energy, acne breakouts, craving chocolate more than usual, and tea suddenly sounding… amazing.

Yep. It’s period week.

If I’m being completely transparent, I used to dread when that time of the month would roll around. Who actually enjoys cramps, mood swings, or feeling like crying for no reason every half hour? Sometimes periods can make you wish you just didn’t have one at all.

And when you think about it, we have around 450 periods in a lifetime, meaning we spend nearly 2,500 days bleeding. It sounds like a lot. Like, a lot a lot.

But somewhere along the way, I decided I wanted to change that perspective.

Instead of seeing periods as inconvenient, exhausting, or something to just “get through,” what if we started viewing them as a sign of strength, health, and self-connection?

Before you roll your eyes and think, “Okay, but periods still suck,” I hear you. I really do. The reason I’m able to speak about my period with gratitude now is because I once lost it for over a year and a half.

At first, it honestly sounded kind of great. No cramps. No bleeding. No dealing with period products or mood swings. But I didn’t just lose my period; I lost my motivation. I felt disconnected from myself, like a part of me was missing.

I learned the hard way that your period is one of the most important indicators of overall health, and one of the most powerful ways to support your cycle is how you fuel your body—AKA, what you eat!

So today, I’m taking you along on what I eat in a day on my period—real meals, real cravings, no restrictions, and a lot of listening to my body.

Grab something yummy and come eat with me!

Breakfast

We’re starting strong with my favorite meal of the day: breakfast.

This morning’s was veggie skillet eggs, a corn tortilla with cottage cheese and grape tomatoes, plus turkey bacon. After losing my period for so long, I had to relearn what foods actually support hormones, especially during menstruation.

Iron-rich foods are key on your period, so I loaded my veggie skillet with dark leafy greens and paired them with red pepper for a boost of vitamin C, which helps your body absorb iron better. Simple, nourishing, and grounding—exactly what my body needed.

Snack

What’s a period day without tea for cramps?

If you’ve never tried tea for cramp relief, consider this your sign. It’s such a gentle way to soothe discomfort, especially when you don’t feel like reaching for painkillers. I went with warm chamomile tea and paired it with dark chocolate (the holy grail of period cravings) and a yogurt bowl for a little protein and balance. Comfort and nourishment? Yes, please!

Lunch

Cooking can feel like a lot on your period, so I kept lunch easy and simple.

I threw tilapia into the air fryer (my ultimate low-effort cooking hack), added leftover rice, quick roasted veggies, and topped it all off with a burrata salad, which was easily the star of the meal. This was very much a “use what you have in the fridge” kind of lunch, and honestly, those sometimes end up being the best ones.

Dinner

To end the day, I went out with my family to one of my favorite Peruvian restaurants, Pisco y Nazca. I ordered ceviche, chaufa, and rice pudding cheesecake for dessert — because honoring cravings is part of nourishing yourself too.

Fueling your body on your period isn’t about being perfect; it’s about listening. It’s about letting yourself enjoy meals, moments, and connection without guilt.

And honestly, it’s about being grateful for the little things, the ones that aren’t actually so little at all. Eating out with your family. Sharing dessert. Even having your period.

Because having your period means more than just cramps, more than feeling emotional for a week or dealing with breakouts. It’s a sign of health, of balance, of strength.

Periods aren’t something to dread—they’re empowering.

So the next time your period rolls around, try to really take it in (cramps and all), and be grateful for what your body is capable of.