The Best Inspirational Podcasts Every girl Should Listen To 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Podcasts are so in for 2026, especially the ones that leave you feeling inspired and ready to level-up your life.

With so many podcasts to choose from, finding the right ones can feel overwhelming. So, I’ve rounded up the best inspirational podcasts that will keep you motivated and on track.

But before we start, here are some quick listening tips:

Choose Your Vibe: Pick podcasts based on your mood or what you need in the moment, whether that’s motivation, comfort, or a reality check.

Multitask: Podcasts are the perfect way to make the most of your time; listen while walking, driving, getting ready, or even cleaning your room.

Stay Consistent: Make podcasts part of your daily routine, like your morning coffee or your nightly wind-down.

Give It Time: Don’t judge a podcast off of just one episode. Sometimes it takes a few listens to really get into it and connect with the host.

Recommendation: On purpose

Starting off strong with On Purpose, a leading mental health podcast. Jay Shetty, the host, offers profound insights into productivity, mindfulness, and self-improvement.

I’m not exaggerating when I say it will leave you feeling like a whole new person. With fresh perspectives and thought-provoking conversations, On Purpose is the kind of podcast that makes you see the world—and yourself—differently.

Warning: once you start listening, your life will change for the better

Listen when: You want to be productive

“4 Steps to Be More Productive Tomorrow & How to Stop Letting Pressure From Others Control You” is the episode you need when your to-do list is judging you, and your motivation is nowhere to be found.

If you’re feeling unproductive or stuck in a cycle of distractions, Jay Shetty’s tips will help you break free and get things done. Get that extra push to accomplish your goals.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Recommendation: Anything goes

If podcasts were comfort food, Anything Goes would be your go-to.

Emma Chamberlain dives headfirst into life’s messy, beautiful chaos—mental health, self-doubt, friendships, and those existential crises we all pretend we’re too busy to have. It’s a weekly reminder that it’s okay to be a little lost, a little weird, and a lot human.

Listen when: You feel a little lost

This episode, “you are on your own journey, advice session”, is for when you’re ready to stop comparing your behind-the-scenes to everyone else’s highlight reel. It’s perfect for those moments when you need a little reminder that your journey is yours to own, no matter what.

Listen for a reality check, a confidence boost, and a few laughs about how we’re all just figuring it out.

Recommendation: call her daddy

What began as a bold podcast exploring sexuality has turned into a show that empowers women in every aspect of life. No sugarcoating. No filters.

Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, dives into life’s wildest, weirdest, and most personal moments with a mix of brutal honesty and sharp humor. Whether it’s relationships, self-love, or embracing your inner chaos, Alex keeps it real, leaving you feeling empowered, entertained, and ready to take on the world—one unfiltered truth at a time.

Listen when: You want to girl-boss with money

Ready to take control of your finances? The episode “It’s Time to Manage Your Finances” is perfect to listen to when you’re ready to stop letting your money manage you.

Pop in your headphones and listen to Cooper’s real, actionable tips to help start making smarter money moves or if you need a little extra push to get your finances in order.

So there you have it, the perfect episodes depending on how you’re feeling or what you need.

It’s time to tune in and listen to potentially change the quality of your life for the better—whether that’s through inspiration, for a good laugh, or for a genuine connection.

This list shows that there’s a podcast for every vibe and moment; all you have to do is press play. Drop your favorite podcast in the comments or share your go-to recommendations.

Happy listening!