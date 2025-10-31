The Art of Having a Crush

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What it means to desire someone.

We’ve all had a crush before. There are so many feelings when it comes to being enamored by someone. Being smitten by the way someone walks or talks. Having a crush on someone is one of the best feelings you can experience. Having a crush can bring out so many parts of you that you never even knew you had. You can feel so many feelings at once, and in the end, feel so much passion for them. However, people have become more strategic about having a crush in recent years. But why be strategic when you can go with the flow and be spontaneous?

Having a crush is just so much fun

The stomach bug you get when you see your crush and are debating whether you should talk to them or not. Ugh! How fun is that, OMG! How can you not have fun when crushing on someone? Thinking about them 24/7 and wondering if they like you back (even if it is a bit nerve-wracking). I feel so much thrill and delight when I excitedly tell my friends about the interactions I had with said crush, even if it’s a small interaction like looking my way.

However, in recent media, everyone talks about having someone yearn for them, but rarely about being the yearner. How can it bring so much pleasure to be in the presence of the one they adore? That rush one feels when they finally talk to you. You and that crush can talk about anything and feel like mush immediately. Though you think intensely of that person and have so much desire, you can’t help but ignore that feeling so that you can connect with them over anything. Ultimately, the satisfaction of being in their presence makes crushing so fun.

Crushing and longing for someone should be fun, not some depressing desire, thinking you could never have them. Half the time you don’t end up with your crushes, and that’s okay. Trust me, I’ve had so many crushes that I rarely ended up with most of them. Sometimes, a crush is just meant to be a crush, like a hallway or campus crush. Not every crush you have needs to be acted on. That’s what makes it so fun; you never know what could happen, so no one should be strategic with their crush. Instead, go with the flow and see what happens to make it worthwhile.

The technique of having crushes

I have had so many crushes in my lifetime. I have many crushes multiple times a year. It’s a hobby now, but it’s a different feeling each time I have a crush on someone. I love each feeling each crush gives me and wouldn’t trade it for the world. When I had crushes, I tried so many ways to get their attention and tried to talk to them. Each crush is different, so I had to find a way to connect with them on a different level. Sometimes you must be corny. One instance, I was sitting next to one of my many crushes on the bus, and I purposefully dropped my AirPods so he could pick them up (Cringe, I know). Nonetheless, we still connected. But I have a guide on how to navigate a crush, and here it is:

Admit to yourself that you have a crush on them (making the process easier).

Make a playlist about them (to listen to when you think about them).

Find a way to connect with them (it helps navigate what you guys have in common).

Try to talk to them more (so you can build the confidence to tell them you like them).

Tell them you have a crush on them (if you can).

See what happens after that.

Follow this, and you might succeed in dating your crush or having something more meaningful—and even if you don’t, you can at least have fun! Make sure to have fun on the journey and be as corny as possible regarding love.