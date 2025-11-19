Study Tips to Help You Ace Your Finals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals week approaches, I know it can be stressful and overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Whether you are preparing for multiple finals, looking for a last-minute grade booster, or battling procrastination, having some study tips is what you need to succeed! In this article, we will go through some of my favorite study hacks to help you stay motivated and confident. Let me help turn your end-of-the-semester stress into some success!

1. The Pomodoro method

This method involves studying for 25 minutes consecutively and then taking a 5-minute break and repeating that until you’re done. This method is beneficial because it aids time management, increases productivity, and even reduces stress and burnout by having a mental recovery in between times. This method is also customizable; if 25 minutes is too long/ short, you can do whatever time works for you. For more information about this method, please check out Pomodoro Technique: History, Steps, Benefits, and Drawbacks

2. Chewing gum while studying

Chewing gum while studying can actually enhance what you’re learning. Some of the cognitive benefits include improved alertness, stress reduction, and can even help increase your memory.

3. Create Flahcards

Using flashcards is one of my favorite ways to study. They promote active recall, which is the process of taking the information given and putting it into your memory, rather than just quickly glancing at it to forget it later. If physical flashcards aren’t your thing, try an app like Quizlet. Which allows you to create flashcards and review them from your phone.

4. Get some fresh air

Changing the scene in which you are studying can be really helpful. Sitting outside can help you focus; it reduces distraction and will increase your attention span. Also, fresh air helps cognitive functions which ultimately will help your performance. Being outside will also boost your mood which will provide you with a clearer more positive mind while studying.

5. Create a Study Group

As the end of the semester is nearing, I’m sure you know what your strong areas are. Find the people who are good at your weak points, people who want to learn and get better, then form a study group with them. Collaborating with other students can help with understanding the material being taught. You are able to review what you already know by helping other students learn it and vice versa. Also, having a motivated group of people can help with accountability and provide different perspectives on the material.

As you try out these study strategies, remember it is important to find what works best for you. These tips might not help you, and that’s okay! Try different things and learn how you learn best. I wish you all the best on your exams.