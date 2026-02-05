Redefining Resolutions: Learning to Set Realistic Resolutions for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone tries to set bold resolutions for the new year every year, but how many of those goals do we ever actually achieve? Most of our resolutions leave us feeling defeated by February. We must learn to succeed throughout the new year, not by setting unrealistic goals, but smarter ones.

Focus on small, sustainable behaviors rather than making big promises to yourself. Do you want to work out more? Instead of working out for an hour, commit to 15 minutes each day. Making an effort to eat better? Replace one snack each day with a healthy one. Over time, these tiny actions add up to avoid burnout.

Resolutions are most effective when they are based on your personal principles rather than what other people think of you. If you enjoy reading, aim to complete one book every month. If you want to connect with more people, plan a game night with some friends once a month. You are far more likely to stay on track with your goals when they thrill you.

We usually fail at completing our New Year’s resolutions because we mistake progress for perfection. Instead, acknowledge the small victories you make along the road. Maintaining motivation and staying consistent can be easier by keeping a journal and keeping track of your progress!

Choose a theme for the year if you find typical resolutions overwhelming. You might choose to focus on things such as building connections, creative thinking, or mindfulness. This strategy allows you to be flexible while still managing your choices and actions all year long.

Keep in mind that growth is not predictable. Self-compassion is important, and mistakes and obstacles are a necessary part of the process. Forgive yourself, take a breath, and keep going! Maintaining consistency over time is the objective, not quick perfection. Redefine what success means to you this year. 2026 can be a year of change, growth, balance, and real happiness if realistic and practical resolutions are made!