My Sorority Story

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in college the past two years has taught me a lot. One of the biggest things is that it is hard to make friends, especially in your second year, when everyone’s friend groups are already established. It begins to feel lonely and isolating, at least that’s how I felt before I joined a sorority at FIU. Joining wasn’t always a priority of mine, but I definitely feel like I made the right decision. But before I tell you why I enjoy it so much, I have to start at the beginning.

Going into my freshman year at FIU, I had a pretty good friend group and was involved in a few extracurriculars. I played volleyball almost every night outside Panther Hall. Things were going well. At least that’s what I had thought until a bunch of drama started, and that one strong friend group broke up, leaving me alone.

Going into my second year, I knew things were going to be better. I kept a few clubs on my schedule and focused on my classes. Even though I was still involved in a few things, I never felt like I was making friendships or any strong connections, so I looked into formal sorority recruitment.

For those of you who are new to formal recruitment, it consists of 4 different rounds usually spread out throughout a week (or longer, depending on how big your school is). During this time, you meet with all the sororities and rank them based on who you would want a bid from. All while the sororities are also choosing the girls they want as part of their sisterhood. That fall semester for FIU was one of the largest rush classes ever. I am also not the girliest girl, so the idea of dressing up with full glam all day was not comfortable for me. So, I decided not to rush.

After formal recruitment ended, I saw sororities’ posts about their COB (continuous open bidding) event and decided to go to one. The event was pancakes and pj’s. I showed up not knowing what to expect and ended up being welcomed with open arms. I eventually went to another one of their events where they taught line dances! Which has come in handy. Being able to do COB events and sit down and take your time with the sorority was a much better choice for me. I was able to get the girls’ personalities and interests in what felt like a more genuine way.

I had officially received my bid and was a part of AXO’s Spring class. Meeting all the new members was so fun, and I found out that a lot of the new members had the same hobbies I do. We all bonded pretty fast, and I’d like to say I have developed some meaningful friendships out of the little time I have had in sorority life. I was lucky enough to find a sorority that fit my morals, values, and even some of my interests. I am so happy I have people to go to the beach with, talk about our favorite shows, or even just open up to.

I am now a proud sister of Alpha Chi Omega! These girls show so much support not only within our chapter but throughout Greek life on campus. I value the friendships I have made and cannot wait to watch them grow. I recommend joining a sorority, whether it is through formal recruitment or COB events. FIU Panhellenic recently opened fall formal recruitment, so if you’re interested, please check the link below, and remember there is a place for you.

Florida International University Panhellenic Sororities | CampusDirector