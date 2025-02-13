Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
couple holding hand
couple holding hand
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Wellness > Sex + Relationships

Love in the Age of Likes: How social media affects relationships

Helen Capote
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

With Valentine’s approaching, many of us have probably seen videos on our feed of people’s relationships. This includes couples surprising each other with extravagant gifts or giving them “tests” to prove their loyalty.

Yet, is that what truly counts in relationships?

Here are some things to be mindful of:

Loyalty tests

On platforms like TikTok, a new trend involving the “orange peel” theory has started. The trend consists of one partner handing their significant other an orange and asking them to peel it for them. To “pass” the test, their S.O. would have agreed to peel the orange and serve it to them.

Users have discussed that doing so would prove that your partner is willing to do small things for you and signifies an overall healthy relationship.

@tiktok

oh, to have an orange peeler in your life 🍊🧡 #orangepeeltheory #orangepeeltest

♬ original sound – TikTok

However, tests such as these are not necessarily accurate to determining the health of a relationship. Just because your partner does not respond to one of these tests correctly does not mean they are a bad partner.

It important to be aware of trends like these, to avoid feelings of inadequacy or paranoia in a relationship. If your relationship isn’t exactly like TikTok, that’s okay (not that there’s anything wrong with having someone peel an orange for you, but it shouldn’t make or break your relationship).

Comparison

Additionally, there’s the act of gift giving. While gift-giving is encouraged in relationships, social media has taken it a step further. Constantly seeing an influx of videos of couples giving each other high-end gifts can lead to comparing your relationship to others.

@lookwhoshira

Healthy relationships 101: comparing your relationship to others on social media ⚖️ #healthyrelationship #comparison #jealousy #romantic #relationshipgoals #couples #truelove #lovelanguages

♬ Storytelling – Adriel

Relationships have many layers and go beyond what social media says about them. Thus Valentine’s Day, try not to compare your relationship to other people’s, and embrace the holiday for yourself and your partner, however that looks for you.

❤️ Related: Valentine’s Day: A Celebration of Love and Its Deep Roots
My name is Helen, I am a student at Florida International University where I am studying Social Work. I come from Cuban parents and am from South Florida where I have lived all my life. I am involved with organizations such as PantherNOW, the student newspaper, as an investigative writer. The Roar, our radio station, where I host a show every Friday. Lastly, the Pride Student Union where I volunteer on multiple committees such as the Advocacy and Resource committee. I have special interests in Journalism where I have previously worked in prior to HerCampus FIU. Additionally, I have a strong passion and interests in music, reading, collecting records, movies, and makeup. Besides hobbies, I intend to practice my writing and adjacent skills as a member of HerCampus, where I am grateful to have joined.