Love in the Age of Likes: How social media affects relationships

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

With Valentine’s approaching, many of us have probably seen videos on our feed of people’s relationships. This includes couples surprising each other with extravagant gifts or giving them “tests” to prove their loyalty.

Yet, is that what truly counts in relationships?

Here are some things to be mindful of:

Loyalty tests

On platforms like TikTok, a new trend involving the “orange peel” theory has started. The trend consists of one partner handing their significant other an orange and asking them to peel it for them. To “pass” the test, their S.O. would have agreed to peel the orange and serve it to them.

Users have discussed that doing so would prove that your partner is willing to do small things for you and signifies an overall healthy relationship.

However, tests such as these are not necessarily accurate to determining the health of a relationship. Just because your partner does not respond to one of these tests correctly does not mean they are a bad partner.

It important to be aware of trends like these, to avoid feelings of inadequacy or paranoia in a relationship. If your relationship isn’t exactly like TikTok, that’s okay (not that there’s anything wrong with having someone peel an orange for you, but it shouldn’t make or break your relationship).

Comparison

Additionally, there’s the act of gift giving. While gift-giving is encouraged in relationships, social media has taken it a step further. Constantly seeing an influx of videos of couples giving each other high-end gifts can lead to comparing your relationship to others.

Relationships have many layers and go beyond what social media says about them. Thus Valentine’s Day, try not to compare your relationship to other people’s, and embrace the holiday for yourself and your partner, however that looks for you.