How to Practice Self-Love: 7 Tips No One Talks About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Self-love is everywhere these days, but let’s be honest, it’s more than just a trendy hashtag or a buzzword on your feed. It’s a lifestyle shift that can boost your confidence, strengthen your relationships, and build a more fulfilling life—something we all deserve to prioritize.

Now, imagine if small, simple acts of self-love could elevate the quality of your life. Spoiler alert: they totally can.

There are countless ways to show yourself some love, but here are just 7 unique tips that can transform your life and level up your everyday routine (plus a bonus tip!).

1. Cook your own meals

There’s a reason people say that “food is the key to the heart.” Food is one of the most genuine ways to show love, and that love can extend to yourself. Start cooking meals that nourish you.

From grocery shopping to carefully choosing each ingredient, every step is a chance to express care for yourself. True love takes time, and so does creating a thoughtful meal for yourself.

Taking time out of your day to prepare food shows you’re prioritizing yourself and what your body deserves. This simple act of self-love is a yummy reminder that you’re worthy of love and care.

If that isn’t love, I don’t know what is.

2. Read empowering Books

Let me just say, reading is like having a superpower for learning to appreciate yourself more. Who doesn’t want that? And even if you’re not a big reader, just trust me on this one.

There are ways to get the benefits of reading without fully diving in. Reading just one page a day or even a single paragraph from the right book can make all the difference. You don’t have to be a bookworm to benefit from reading—trust me.

3. Respect your time

Learning when to say “no” is a crucial part of self-love. It means respecting your time, setting boundaries, and putting yourself first over commitments that don’t align with what you truly want.

I can’t emphasize enough how crucial your time is. It should be valued, yet we often sacrifice our own time and allow ourselves to neglect what we want to do. This is not love. Repeat after me: this is not love. Hands down, one of my biggest challenges—as a woman, a girlfriend, and someone striving for growth—is knowing when to say “no.” It’s okay to say “no.” By not setting boundaries, we end up living for others instead of ourselves.

When you say “yes” to others, make sure you are not saying “no” to yourself. — Paulo Coelho

When you respect your time, you’re reminding yourself that your goals, peace, and well-being are important. Whether it’s taking time for yourself, enjoying a self-care day, or focusing on personal projects, your time should be spent on what brings you joy and helps you grow.

Don’t say yes out of guilt. Do what feels right for you and respect your time.

4. Cleanse your Social media feed

Let’s be real, social media can either inspire us, but it can also drain us. And no, I’m not saying to go live under a rock. What I am saying is to not let social media control your mood or well-being.

You can make social media work for you instead of letting it take over you. Curating your feed can make your socials feel positive and even uplifting.

By following the right accounts, admiring the right people, and curating a feed that encourages growth rather than comparison, social media can have a positive impact.

It’s a small act of self-love, but it’s one that can have a massive impact on your mental well-being.

Realign your digital space and watch how it reflects how you feel about yourself.

Let’s call it a “Feed Glow-Up.”

5. Create your own space

Your environment influences you more than you might realize. Whether it’s your bedroom, living room, or workspace, creating a space that feels like “you” is powerful. Your space can become a daily reminder that you deserve to thrive wherever you are.

Adding little personal touches like a vanilla-scented candle, a cozy couch, and beautiful plants can make all the difference (Yes, self love can come in the form of a candle).

6. Make a vision board

Vision boards aren’t just for aesthetics!

Shocker, I know, but believe it or not they’re actually a powerful tool to help turn your dreams into reality. Whether you’re aiming for personal growth, professional success, or anything in between, having your goals visibly displayed is a reminder of what you deserve.

It’s like giving yourself a little love boost, a commitment to your growth, and a constant reminder that you can do it.

It’s also not about impressing others, but about what truly inspires and resonates with you. Add quotes, images, or goals that click.

7. Take yourself on a date

Okay, I’ll admit, this one’s talked about pretty often, but there’s a reason for that—it works! Love grows from spending quality time with someone, and that someone is YOU. The ultimate form of self-love is appreciating your own company. Whether it’s a new coffee shop, a cute bookstore, a cooking class, or a picnic, these solo outings show that you don’t need anyone else’s presence to enjoy life.

Value your own company.

Bonus tip: Traveling solo

Don’t think that I forgot the bonus tip. One of my personal favorite ways to practice self-love? Solo travel.

Not only will you discover new places, but you’ll discover yourself. Traveling solo allows you to step outside of your comfort zone, disconnect, and learn new perspectives. All of this while enjoying your own company.

If you’re looking for a deep dive into self-love, solo travel is a game-changer.

your turn now

Self-love doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s about taking small actions that put your well-being first.

With any of these 7 unique ways to practice self-love, I guarantee your life will be transformed. Embrace these practices, be you, and always remember to love yourself along the way.

You’re ready for your self-love glow up!