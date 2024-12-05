How Netflix’s Sugar Rush Inspired My Love for Baking

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are people who tend to be very particular about the genres and types of shows they watch on Netflix. Many may overlook the reality-based cooking and baking shows that the streaming service has to offer, but I’m here to tell you how great they really are and how they’ve really inspired my knowledge and love for baking.

There’s a huge variety of different shows that Netflix offers when it comes to cooking and baking, such as Nailed It!, Baking Impossible, and my recent favorite Sugar Rush. With Sugar Rush, I’ve been able to watch a plethora of bakers from different countries compete against each other in three very intense baking challenges.

I’d started watching the show as a way to entertain myself, but this show has accidentally led me to develop a new appreciation for desserts and baking. I have learned many things about desserts and the type of categories that each dessert falls under from the cupcake, confection, and cake rounds of the show.

Some of the really cool deserts that I got to learn about are Italian desserts, such as tiramisu and cannolis. Tiramisu is a coffee-flavored sponge cake that consists of lady fingers, cocoa powder, sugar, and eggs, while cannolis are fried dough pastries filled with cream cheese and ricotta cheese.

Another thing the show has taught me is the basics of how to bake cakes. I’ve learned about the importance of having special baking tools, such as different sizes and shapes of cake pans, a rotating cake stand, and piping bags and tips. I’ve also learned about the proper way to cut, stack, and fill a cake, as well as how to not only bake it, but also crumbcoat it and ice it. The show has also taught me all about the different types of buttercream used to fill and ice cakes, such as American, French, and Swiss meringue buttercreams.

Fondant is another thing I now know a lot about. It’s a way to create a smooth, matte finish on your cake and make it easier to pipe, paint, or craft cool decorations on your cake. You can either use plain white fondant and then mix it with food coloring or coat it with colored buttercream to create color on the cake or you can buy different colored fondant. The way you use fondant is by rolling it out and then spreading it on your cake, cutting away any unnecessary pieces.

Sugar Rush has even inspired me to look up different cake channels and blogs in my free time, such as “How To Cake It” and “Cupcakes by Jemma,” which have taught me even more.

I hope to have inspired you and taught you some brand new things about baking that I have learned through shows like Sugar Rush and YouTube. I wish you all the best in your own personal baking journey!