Grades, Glow & Growth: Beating Burnout in College.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a freshman or an experienced college student, the start of a semester is always such a journey. You might feel an extreme amount of excitement, after all you will be going through a new experience in your life; meeting new people, learning new things (specifically things that interest you) and finding yourself. On the other hand, it can feel overwhelming. You might be balancing school, internships, work, possibly even have others to look after (children, pets, family, etc), managing a new social life, getting exposed to things you’ve never seen before, ideas never heard of. I mean truly, how do we do it every year? Burning out is a serious issue all college students face and you have to make sure it doesn’t happen to you. I am here to give you some tips on how to stay on track and still enjoy this new era.

Don’t hesitate to say no.

I understand that so many things will start to pop up for you to do on a daily basis. It’s important however to remember that you can say no, no matter what. I get we tend to experience FOMO, especially at this age, but remember your goals. Remember that sometimes it is not worth losing sleep over or making irrational decisions when you have responsibilities to take care of. Choose what you do daily carefully, of course still have your fun, but remember there is power in saying no as well. Your main priority is yourself, and if you feel like your cup is way too full, pour something out. Saying no isn’t a bad thing, it’s a powerful thing.

Sleep is the antidote

Take it from me who spent years experiencing sleep deprivation- it is so unhealthy. Not sleeping at all or enough drastically changes your mood and wellbeing. We need to rest, it helps us focus better, make healthier decisions, and uplifts our mood. If there is any one tip you do take away it’s this one. Make sure you don’t skip sleep. Cancel or reschedule those plans that intervene getting at least 8 hours of sleep, they aren’t worth it. Resting benefits us in more ways than one, so make it your priority.

Food is your fuel

It is easy to fall into bad eating habits when you have so much on your plate. I can understand all too well what it is to survive off of instant ramen. Trust that when you actually feed your body the nutrients it needs it only helps you. Your brain will thank you, your energy will thank you, and your mental health will thank you. Think about how you feel after eating fast food or junk in general. The instant gratification only lasts a few minutes before you’re eaten up with guilt, feeling drowsy, and overall unwell. Now think of how you feel when you eat healthier. You feel better, have more energy, make smarter choices, rest better, truly the list can go on and on.

Exercise? Make her your best friend.

Finding something productive to do during your day that not only helps your body but also your mind can be a bit difficult, especially when you might start it and aren’t consistent. Exercising is so important however, not only does exercise help you take your mind off of things and decrease your stress, it helps you build a stronger body. Talk about that feel good feeling. You don’t necessarily have to aim for results although if there is something you want to work on, of course go for it! if exercise is something that you are using to help you be healthier and not burn out then take those baby steps and just focus on showing up each day. Once you have a steady routine of workouts or class works for you, don’t let it go! When you look back after months of keeping it up you will be so thankful and wished you would have started sooner.

Balance is the key to success

Being a Libra I know the importance of balance. You never want to do more of something and less of the other, but if you find there are days that you struggle to be your best, remind yourself it is okay to let go and not be perfect. We as humans always strive for perfection yet that alone could lead to our burnout. Remember that above everything what matters the most is your wellbeing. Take a day to yourself if you feel overwhelmed and recharge. Begin planning things out to help clear your mind. Making lists of nearly everything helps so much as well. If you study all day one day, take a chill day the next. If one weekend you stay home, celebrate your small wins the next. Keeping a balance between your studies, work and other responsibilities will make you a force to be reckoned with and burning out? Won’t ever meet it!

Don’t forget to still have your fun. However, you are in college to focus on what matters and that is your studies and meeting the right connections to further your career path. Burning out is so common because students fall into a loophole and don’t even try to get out of it. It begins to consume you and then you’re stuck. Don’t let that happen to you. Stay connected with your circle, plan things out, know when to say no, fuel your body/brain and rest! Don’t lose your motivation and always remind yourself of your goals. Good luck this new semester and don’t forget to THRIVE!