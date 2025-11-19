Going out Alone? Here are 5 tips I learned from my experiences

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going out alone could bring anxiety and low self-confidence. There are times when you don’t have a group to go out with. However, it’s important to not miss out on experiences just because you’re by yourself.

Here are 5 tips I learned from my solo travels:

1. Plan beforehand

Usually, when in a group, it is customary to be spontaneous. This is different when being out by yourself, knowing where you want to visit and when is vital for safety and security.

Whether it’s a short trip around your local neighborhood or travelling in an unfamiliar city, it is vital to know what you’ll be doing beforehand. Another key safety tip is to inform someone of where you will be.

2. bring a prop

Do you get bored using your phone and start opening apps you’ve never opened before?

If you’re sitting down somewhere or you are waiting for transportation, or at a restaurant waiting for food, bringing something to entertain yourself could be a good way to occupy yourself.

A mini-sketchbook, journal, or mini-game are some ideas for extra trinkets you could bring in your bag.

3. start with familiar places

If you want to make a habit of going out alone, it is best to start with places that you visit frequently or that are near you.

Being in a familiar area can get you more comfortable to expand to various places that are larger and away from your comfort circle.

4. socializing

Sometimes, socializing is inevitable even if you’re trying to avoid it. On the other hand, if you’re going out for the sake of socializing, it is vital to know that it won’t always “work out” or go the way you want it to.

Being alone is less predictable, and many times, conversations you have with strangers won’t really go anywhere. On the bright side, it could spark the beginning of a new friendship.

5. be confident

Being by yourself anywhere is usually nerve-wracking. With time, having yourself as company will feel normal and sometimes even more beneficial.