Beauty Hacks that Won’t Make You Late to Class

We’ve all been there–having less time than anticipated to get ready.

Makeup and skincare, in all their various steps, can often become the most time consuming part of many people’s daily routines. However, there are certain strategies and products that can take up less of your time and possibly help get you to where you need to be on time.

Multi-tasking products

Having products that do multiple things at once can be more convenient in the long-run.

This can be skincare products that have SPF, moisturizing qualities, and coverage. This way, it can act as both a skincare and makeup product, keeping you safe from the sun and adding to your look!

IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Or perhaps a makeup product that not only makes your eyebrow hairs lock in place, but fills them in while doing so.

NYX Cosmetics Tinted Eyebrow Cosmetics

be strategic

A full-face is not always necessary, especially on uneventful days. A bit of concealer, brows, lip product, and mascara goes a long way. Focusing on these main areas of your face will make you look put together and save you a bit of time. Save your most glamorous looks for your most eventful moments!

You can choose a concealer based on the amount of coverage you’d like. This one from Tarte is full-coverage and gives a matte look.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

This next product is a personal favorite–this mascara will hold up your lashes all day with no raccoon eyes at the end of the day.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Lip product is more dependent on someone’s taste. Some prefer gloss, lipsticks, or simply some Vaseline. But if you want to have a long-lasting lip product that you don’t need to reapply often, a lip tint is for you.

SACHEU Peel-Off Lip Liner STAY-N

Just leave it on for a few minutes and you should have a lip tint that doesn’t budge!

Prepare the day before

Make sure you have your products in places you can easily find them. It’s no fun being in a rush and not being able to find the product you’re looking for.

Traditional makeup bags can be a hassle–rummaging through the bag can be annoying. Instead, use a bag that separates your products and organizes them neatly.

BAGSMART Travel Makeup Bag



With these tips and helpful products, your mornings can be a lot less stressful. Whatever works best for you AND gets you where you need to go on time is what really matters in the end.