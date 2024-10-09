5 Easy Ways to Add Matcha to your Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

If you’re in the middle of midterms, I am right there with you. Matcha green tea, with its vast array of antioxidants, has a magnificent flavor, reminiscent of an earthy essence. What I love about matcha is its slow-release caffeine.

Nutritionist Dr. Josh Axe states, “the high levels of L-Theanine provide an alert calm.” This helps give us the best kind of energy to endure exams.

Here a few ideas to easily add matcha green tea into your food.

Overnight Oats The quickest and easiest meal on the go. I pour about half a cup of oats, cover it with milk or water, and add about a teaspoon of matcha. Agave, honey, or blueberries can help add some sweetness, and a handful of walnuts gives an extra element of nutrition. Iced Coconut Milk Latte Matcha pairs wonderfully with coconut milk’s aromatic flavor. I was first introduced to this flavor combination at Starbucks. Whisking the matcha in hot, but not boiling, water smooths out the lumps. I recommend also melting the sugar in the hot water so all the elements will mix smoothly. In your baked goods Toss some matcha into your pancake, muffin, or cookie batter, and the result will be anything but bland. As you experiment with different amounts, make sure the amount added doesn’t throw off the balance of the other ingredients. Fruit Smoothies Now if you’re not a fan of matcha, this is a great option. Add a little into a smoothie and you’ll reap the benefits without a drastic change in flavor. I love matcha, so I blend it separately and pour it on the top of the smoothie. Just for fun, use a glass cup to watch the matcha sink down for a delicious Instagram-worthy drink. Yogurt By sprinkling a bit into yogurt, you can taste the intense flavor of the tea. In this method, I often use vanilla yogurt so as not to compete with the matcha flavor. I’d recommend using a sweetened yogurt, and if you want an easier way to remove any clumps, use a small sifter before adding it to the yogurt.

Her Campus Media

I won’t pretend matcha green tea will ever replace coffee. In Miami and at FIU, cafecitos and cortaditos are commonplace. Sure, it doesn’t pack the punch of a shot of espresso, but in my experience, the effects of matcha last longer, don’t give a caffeine crash, and keep me going through long days of research and studying.

One more note: matcha is usually known to be a premium ingredient, but if you are using it in baked goods, culinary grade is a great alternative. Using ceremonial grade tea is a real treat for lattes and smoothies, and a small amount packs a punch.

Enjoy one or all of these ideas and be prepared…matcha might just be your new favorite ingredient.

Check out this article with more details on the varieties of matcha green tea.