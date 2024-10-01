This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Do you wanna go get matcha? Or, do you wanna make it? Here are the best matcha powders for every budget.

I love matcha. Anyone who knows me knows that I am a matcha fiend. It first started when I discovered matcha lattes at RedChurch Café + Gallery in Hamilton. I ordered a hot matcha latte with almond milk and honey… it arrived at my table with a beautiful foamy rosetta on top. It was love at first sip! Earthy, refreshing umami with a perfect balance of bitter and sweet. From then on, I swapped between hot matcha lattes at RedChurch and iced matcha lattes at Starbucks to fuel my newfound addiction.

While it was fun, my wallet was not a fan. I soon arrived at a point in my obsession with this hypnotizingly green bevvy where I felt the urge to take matcha making into my own hands.

I bought a matcha making set, complete with a cute bowl/chawan (with a spout!), bamboo whisk/chasen and holder, a sifter, and a bamboo scoop/chashaku. I started practicing my whisking (in a W-pattern) to get that perfect foam, and trying different matcha powders and milks to go with them. Making matcha at home can sound intimidating at first, but I promise it’s super easy and enjoyable if you have a couple simple tools and good quality matcha powder!

Here are a few tips that you can use when buying matcha powder for the first time. Look out for a ‘Product of Japan’ label on the packaging, as this will verify that it is genuine and made using traditional methods. There are different quality grades of matcha available for purchase, with ceremonial being the most expensive per gram. Since matcha can get pricey, it’s important to get your money’s worth! Because matcha is ground fresh green tea leaves, it can lose its vibrant colour and freshness rather quickly when exposed to the air or light for too long. I recommend buying powders that are stored in a tin rather than a plastic pouch, as the tin keeps the matcha fresher for longer. You can also pop your tin o’ matcha into the fridge to maintain its freshness. Here are some of my favourite matcha powders that I have tried, and loved, over the past few months:

It takes a bit of research and exploration (and money, admittedly) to find your favourite matcha powder, but I promise it’s worth it! Everybody has their obsession; for some people it’s coffee, shoes, vinyls’, vintage tee’s, and the list goes on, but for me… it’s matcha. As Dew Matcha Bar’s slogan says– life’s too short for shitty matcha. If you’re looking to learn more about matcha and how to bring your homemade bevvys to the next level, I think you’ll love @Nekohama; they post awesome tips and delicious matcha recipes every day. Happy sipping!