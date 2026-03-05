Why Is Everyone Talking About Lymphatic Drainage?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lymphatic drainage has taken over my whole TikTok feed, and you have probably heard influences talk about it too. Videos of de-puffed faces, sculpting and gua sha tools seems like the new health rave. Let’s break down this new wellness trend and see if it really is worth it.

What is lymphatic drainage?

The lymphatic system is kind of like your body’s natural detox network, it helps to get rid of toxins and waste. When you have a healthy lymphatic system, you feel more refreshed and full of energy. At the opposite end of this, feeling lethargic and drained can be a sign that your lymphatic system is not in its best shape.

Lymphatic drainage is a soft massage that aids fluid circulation in your body. This can be in a lymphatic drainage massage by a professional or using tools such as gua sha’s or facial rollers at home.

What are the benefits?

Lymphatic drainage is perfect for anyone who is highly stressed, feels constantly tired or bloated.

Here are just some of the benefits:

De-puffing

One of the biggest benefits of lymphatic drainage is it can significantly reduce puffiness. It allows excess fluids to flow more, giving you the perfect sculpted look.

Aids digestion

No-one likes the feeling of being bloated, it can ruin your whole mood. But lymphatic draining helps reduce water retention, improves digestion and decreases bloating.

Skin

Better circulation = better skin. Not only does lymphatic drainage aid your physical health but it also leaves your skin glowing, reduces dullness and makes it ever so smooth.

How to try it for yourself?

The most common at home technique uses a facial roller or gua sha. This involves moving the roller upward or outward across your forehead, cheeks, jawline and neck. Ideally this is done in the morning to reduce any morning puffiness, leaving you looking more awake before you have even had your coffee!

Other techniques involve classic combinations such as hydration, movement (walking is the best for this) & stretching. You can never go wrong with these, your body will always thrive from a good amount of water, movement and a solid stretch.

Lymphatic drainage is a great addition to your self-care routine and it’s so easy to try at home! Whether you want to reduce bloating and puffiness or just feel a whole lot lighter, lymphatic drainage is definitely worth a try.

XOXO,

Idman