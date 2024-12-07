Underrated Christmas Movies to Watch Instead of Elf

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter how magical the traditions of Christmas can be, there are always some people that are annually irritated by the recycling of the same media every December. Collective groans escape John Lewis when one starts to hear ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’ before a single advent has been opened. Reindeers turn into eye-sores, and any sense of pumpkin becomes a warning sign for these Scrooges. Granted, there are so many times you can listen to Mariah Carey before wanting to pull your hair out. However, I am a firm believer that Christmas media can be enjoyable for all, one just needs to find the most suitable niche. Here are some alternatives to overplayed films to keep you sane in these next few weeks, while still embodying the holiday spirit. And don’t worry… there will be NO Netflix Hallmarks.

The ref (1994)

If you’re looking for someone to air your grievances with, ‘The Ref’ truly captures a person’s utter struggle with the holiday season. This is a farcical black comedy that depicts a burglar’s descent into madness as he haphazardly takes for hostages the most insufferable, dysfunctional family imaginable. Gus is forced to act as a marriage counsellor for an irritating couple while shielding from the police, only to be bombarded by their extended family for a Christmas meal. The act is kept up while the group bickers; anyone with an argumentative family can understand the painful accuracy of these scenes. Filled with hilarious one-liners and skilled physical comedy, this tale is a classic for those seeking something a little different.

trading places (1993)

‘Trading Places‘ is if ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘Pygmalion’ had a screwball-comedy baby. Louis Winthorpe III (played by Dan Aykroyd) is an upper-class, socially respectable broker while Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) is a poor con-artist living on the Philadelphia streets. Unbeknownst to them, they become part of a nature vs nurture social experiment, causing their lives to switch regarding socio-economic status. Valentine quickly becomes comfortable in the brokerage firm, using his street smarts to adapt with ease, while Winthorpe turns to a prostitute named Ophelia (Jamie Lee Curtis) for help with his crumbling life. They eventually uncover the scheme and band together to take sweet revenge. The personalities of each character lovably jump off the screen and, with John Landis as director, you can’t go wrong. Interestingly, this one is a popular classic in Italy and, while still appreciated in England, definitely deserves more hype here.

the velveteen rabbit (2009)

Before I begin, I must warn you of the unmitigated emotional labour that is consuming this film. Adapted from the beloved children’s book by Margery Williams, the story follows a lonely young boy at his strict grandmother’s house for Christmas. He is discouraged until he finds a treasure trove of toys, namely a velveteen rabbit, in the attic which he brings to love with his powerfully benevolent imagination. The animation style in these sequences are reminiscent of Winnie the Pooh, delivering heart-warming moral messages concerning friendship and self-image. Devastatingly, the boy develops scarlet fever during his holiday and has to grapple with growing older and letting his precious friends go. As this film is intended for younger audiences, the ending is optimistic and fairy tale-like. Watch this with loved ones to experience a sweet, nostalgic journey exploring a child’s creative power.

groundhog day (1993)

Before you kill me for ‘Groundhog Day’ not being a Christmas movie, let me explain. This pick has everything I love about seasonal movies: there’s cynical humour, moral lessons about the value of life, the embracing of alternative worldviews, and snow. Lots of snow. Weatherman Phil Connors reluctantly travels to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania with his new producer, Rita, and cameraman, Larry, to complete his annual coverage of Groundhog Day. This ceremony involves ‘talking’ to a ‘prophetic’ groundhog who will predict the likelihood of either an extended winter or early spring. Phil is understandably disenchanted by this tradition, ignoring how the citizens bond and embrace their town pride through it. Much to his bewildered dismay, Phil becomes trapped in a hellish time-loop forcing him to be stuck in the town, repeating the same soul-crushing interactions every day beginning with the song ‘I Got You Babe’ by Sonny and Cher on the radio. Eventually, Phil playfully explores his newfound power; he shocks strangers by memorising their life-stories, becomes an incredible pianist, and joyrides while evading the police, all actions being wiped clean as the day resets. Most importantly, he becomes infactuated with Rita, determined to eventually win her over. This incites frustrations concerning the inability to develop a long-term connection with her, leading to his desperate attempts to end the loop once and for all. The movie beautifully expresses Phil’s character development, slowly learning to appreciate the subtleties of his daily routine and how human connection is the purest delicacy of life.

Of course, it is completely acceptable to enjoy the same films every year, especially if they involve Jim Carrey in over-the-top green prosthetics. However, the listed films provide a fresh take to seasonal comfort-watching, and will be a hit in your home this December.