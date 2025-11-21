Top Tips to Stay Warm Without Turning the Heating On

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperatures start to drop, the temptation to turn on the heating becomes more and more intense. As much as we’re all shivering in our rooms, the thought of putting the heating on and losing money feels even worse. We all want to save as much money as possible, but there does come a time when turning the heating on is essential. Until then, here are my top tips to delay switching it on for as long as possible. Some of these tips require the use of a bit of energy, but none of them will cost as much as running the heating for an hour or two.

1. Put a blanket in the tumble dryer

My first tip is to place a thick, fluffy blanket in the tumble dryer for a short amount of time. I recommend about 10 minutes on a medium heat setting to make your blanket nice and toasty. This is perfect if you want to get into bed or work from your bed, but it’s too cold to do it at your desk. The worst thing ever is trying to sleep when you’re freezing! Warming up your blanket helps trap heat under your covers and gets you cosy enough to fall asleep. This tip is a short-term fix, but it’s one of the quickest and most effective.

2. Get a hot water bottle

My next tip is to use a hot water bottle. It can stay warm for hours and offers a cheap alternative to turning on the heating. Using a hot water bottle is my favourite technique because it’s so quick and easy. I mostly use one at night: it’s small, comforting, and nice to cuddle (haha!). You can even find really cute designs to make the experience even better; one of mine is Yoda from Star Wars!

3. Go for a walk

This one’s for the outdoorsy people, and it works best when it’s not pouring with rain! I’ve found that one of the best and free ways to get warm and stay warm is to go for a walk. My walk home from university is so long that I’m usually boiling for at least half an hour afterwards. If you’re trying to avoid turning on the heating, try doing a group house walk to keep warm together. Just maybe skip this one if it’s raining!

4. Eat hot food and have a hot drink

Eating or drinking something hot is always an efficient way to warm up. A hot dinner is perfect for this! You can make cosy winter meals like sausage and mash with gravy, which is my favourite. A hot drink is also fantastic, as it raises your body temperature and can easily be taken to your bed or desk. If it’s morning or early afternoon, a coffee works wonders; later in the day, I’d recommend a nice cup of tea or hot chocolate.

5. Have a hot shower or bath

My final tip is to have a hot shower or bath. This not only keeps you warm for a good amount of time, but it’s also incredibly relaxing. I’ve now gotten into the habit of having a hot shower every night before bed, and I honestly can’t live without it. Otherwise, I’d never be warm enough to fall asleep. This is one of the best things to do when you’re cold and tempted to turn the heating on.

Turning the heating on can feel like a big step, especially if your housemates don’t agree or want to hold off a bit longer. If you’re in that situation, these tips are great ways to stay warm and avoid arguments. However, once the temperatures drop into single figures, you’ll eventually need to put the heating on to prevent mold and stop your pipes from freezing. Until then, try a walk or a hot water bottle first before reaching for the thermostat.