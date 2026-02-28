TikTok Made Me Buy it – Hit or Miss (Skincare Edition)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The TikTok algorithm knows just how to lure you in, and suddenly you find yourself in a rabbit hole with your basket full of skincare you know you will never purchase. But it is easy to think that just because a product went viral, it is worthy of its hype. I have decided to test some of the most popular skincare products and let you know if they are a hit or a miss.

Ole Hendriksen – Banana Bright Eye Creme

When it comes to eye creams, it does take time to find the right one but I had high hopes with Ole Hendrinksen. Unfortunately, I found it didn’t do much to brighten my eyes. I played the long game and tried to see its effects over six months, but given its price point, I left quite disappointed.

Verdict: Miss

ANUA – Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam

The way I gasp when I first used this cleanser, as soon I washed my face with it, I felt instantly smoother skin. I have since made so many people try this cleanser and they have all said the exact same thing, there skin feels so much smoother! This was a massive hit and I have TikTok to thank for it.

Verdict: Hit

ANUA – Niacinamide 10% + TXA 4% Dark Spot Correcting Serum

After being happy with ANUA cleanser, I thought I should try one of their serums next. I am going to be honest, I was first drawn to this serum because it was so pretty and pink. I mean, can you blame it’s a pink facial serum?! Need i say more. But as soon as I applied it to my skin, it felt like I just dumped a bottle of oil on my face, definitely not for me. For any oily skin girls, I would stay far away from this serum, but if you have dry skin, this may be perfect for you.

Verdict: Mixed feelings

Beauty of Josean – Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics

I could talk about this sunscreen forever and ever. I remember when this first blew up all over TikTok, and I was suspicious because everyone seemed to absolutely love it. But as soon as i tried it, I loved it! Not only is it spf 50+, but it’s also lightweight and makes your skin glow – that sold me. It really is worthy of all the hype.

Verdict: Hit

It is clear from all this that is really does depend on the product, some are instantly brilliant, while others may not be the one for you. when it comes to skincare, the results vary from person to person but once you know your skin type, it makes it that much easier to narrow down the right products for you

XOXO,

Idman