The Ultimate Guide to Societies at the University of Exeter

Boasting over 300 societies (at least one for every letter of the alphabet – with the exception of poor Q), you are practically guaranteed to find something that fits your interests at Exeter Uni. It doesn’t matter whether you are a first year student who went to A LOT of taster sessions during Freshers Week (but didn’t follow up with most societies…) or a returning student who wants to try new things. Perfect for any student searching for great ways to relax and have fun, here’s your ultimate guide to Exeter Societies!

1. Academic

It might be the most obvious thing, but consider joining your degree’s society (or even another one if their socials interest you; it’s more common than you might think!). Be it English, Classics, Maths and Psychology Soc’s fun pub socials and magical Christmas/spring balls, or the friendly communities of Women in Business, Women in Politics and Canadian Law Societies.

From Humanities to STEM, academic societies offer an awesome opportunity to meet people from your course/faculty!



2. Active/Sport

While there are 52 clubs in Exeter’s Athletic Union for any beginner or advanced player to try, the Student Guild is also full of amazing active societies. If you are looking to level up your fitness game or improve your technique in a particular dance/exercise, Body, Yoga, and Salsa Soc are some of the many societies that can help you with that! Alternatively, if you are looking for more fun and joy that also gets your body moving, Hide and Seek, Roller Skating and Just Dance Society have got you covered.

Regardless of your goal or level, these societies are guaranteed to keep you active, while giving you a chance to make some friends and enjoy yourself!

3. Creative/Art

So maybe you are less into moving/running around and are instead more of a music fan… Exeter has your back! There’s many choirs, performing groups and orchestras, such as Sweet Nothings (their a cappella performances are always incredible) and the Latin Orchestra (the only one of its kind in the UK!). Even if you are more of a music listener, with societies like Gig, Rock and Metal, K-Pop and Taylor Swift, you are sure to find your people.

Similarly, theatre lovers are bound to find their crowd, whether it be performing for our Shakespeare Company or Shotgun Theatre, or just enjoying from the sidelines in the Theatre-Goers or ExeTech Society.

And for other ways to further develop those creative muscles, Knitting and Crochet, Art and Creative Writing Society are here to help! Future journalists and radio hosts in the making will also be happy to know about XpressionFM and the many magazines / newspapers the University has (you will find the articles of art and culture-focused RAZZ and award-winning Exeposé all over the Forum).

4. Community

Living in a new place can be very challenging and isolating, but Exeter is filled with friendly communities from all over the world. From South Asian Society to Friends of Palestine to FrenchSoc and even a Bradford Appreciation Society, you will find people from different cultures sharing great moments together. Even if you are not an international student, as long as you have an open mind, most societies will greet you with open arms.

Moreover, in terms of other types of communities, there’s the Christian, Vegetarian and Vegan, LGBTQ+, Socialist Students, British Sign Language, Eating Difficulties Peer Support Group,… and that’s just to name a few!

5. Passion

Finally, in the very unlikely scenario where, even after discovering all of these different societies Exeter has to offer, you are still looking for something more, there’s no need to fret. This was only the tip of the iceberg! From Chess to Running to Bird Watching to Video Games to Expeditions to Expresso Coffee to Self Development and even Sci-fi and Fantasy… do only one or as many as you want, but please, I beg you, give Exeter societies a try!