The rise of social media commentary on celebrity deaths

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

It has been unavoidable over the past few weeks; the sudden passing of Liam Payne has been in the news everywhere. Not only has his death made headlines in mainstream news outlets, but many people have shared their opinions and humour about it over social media. Liam Payne died falling from a hotel balcony on October 16th, and news of his death broke shortly after. While Liam Payne’s death is sudden and tragic, and our thoughts and sympathies lie with his family and friends, there is no doubt that social media has had a significant impact in the public reaction and conversation surrounding his death. Has social media gone too far in allowing insensitive comments and conspiracies to be shared after such difficult news?

Having been one of the members of the boyband One Direction since he was sixteen and a solo artist afterwards, Liam Payne was an incredibly well known and beloved celebrity. It is unsurprising that so many people shared their thoughts online, and that there was an outpouring of grief from fans on social media. However, there have been mixed opinions about what is appropriate to share online after a death. For instance, one online news item shared a photo of what was believed to be Liam Payne’s arm after his death, causing an outcry of anger from fans who felt sharing images of his body was insensitive. Similarly, speculative conspiracies and humour surrounding the incident have been shared around social media, causing some fans to remind people to be sensitive around celebrity deaths.

This is not the first celebrity death or news to become viral on social media. Matthew Perry’s death in 2023, for example, was followed by an onslaught of conspiracy theories which had fans analysing his own social media and the story of his death. This can also be compared to the conspiracies surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales’s supposed ‘disappearance’ in late 2023 and early 2024. The surge of social media content surrounding this and the innumerate amount of conspiracy theories surrounding the Royal Family eventually lead to her public address in which she spoke out about her cancer diagnosis. It seems that celebrity news is now inspected from all angles by members of the public, who are not afraid to share their thoughts online.

Ultimately, celebrity news is almost always discussed on social media, but do we know when to stop? It is clear following recent events, especially the sudden death of Liam Payne, that we can take posting our opinions and jokes on social media too far. However, the lack of control over what anyone can post on social media quickly leads to almost anything being available online, despite regulations. Perhaps after such a sudden and tragic death, it is time for us, as social media users, to reconsider what we engage with online, and time for social media regulators to reconsider what gets past the system. Even if we feel we know them, celebrities and their families have the right to privacy and respect, especially at such sensitive times.