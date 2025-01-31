The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life is busy and stressful, and it often feels as if it will never end. We fail to recognise the beauty in our surroundings and do not appreciate or acknowledge all the good we possess. Instead, we tend to fixate on the negatives, which can be mentally and physically draining over time. We concentrate on what isn’t going well, rather than what is.

For many people, practising gratitude seems silly, but breaking down its meaning can be life-changing, and it’s one key part of romanticising your life. Gratitude means being thankful and reciprocating kindness to others. This doesn’t need to be something big; by being grateful for your family, friends, and the little things in life, we put everything into perspective in the most beautiful way, understanding how fortunate we are at times in a world that never seems to stop. When life truly tests your limits, it can provide a much-needed breather. Essentially, a positive mindset is a game-changer.

Another way to romanticise your daily life is to make time for yourself. By constantly doing things driven by the decisions of others, we can sometimes lose touch with what we enjoy, and day-to-day life can become relentlessly repetitive, as our own choices don’t guide us. I suppose it’s a bit selfish, but by taking a bath, watching a TV show, or doing some exercise that you want to do, you appreciate your day much more and can immerse yourself in everything else. By being romantically selfish with your life, the stresses of everyday existence often just melt away.

Be intentional with your decisions! It sounds simple, I know, but by making deliberate choices and taking actions that align with your personal values, you live with a purpose that effectively increases your own self-awareness and allows you to decide how you want to live your life. For example, by setting boundaries, prioritising certain activities, and even just choosing what outfit to wear, you create intentional life choices.

Psychologist Nisha Khanna sums up romanticisation perfectly:

“Most often, it means having a mindset of gratitude, doing activities that make you smile or inspire you, being passionate, and being surrounded by people who bring you joy and bring out the best version of yourself,”

Romanticising your life is certainly an art; it’s something you need to learn to do and must be patient with, but when you fully understand romanticisation, it offers some amazing benefits. It can really boost your self-confidence, enhance your sense of self by allowing you to feel more connected with your own life, and can fundamentally increase your enjoyment of life.