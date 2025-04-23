The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

We have all been there, endlessly scrolling on TikTok and coming across that new viral skincare item that everyone seems to be talking about. Well, I am here to tell you that just because something is ‘trendy’, it does not necessarily make it good. Inaccurate information spreads fast, resulting in a product potentially harming your skin. Let’s break down some of the most common skincare myths.

Myth 1: You only use sunscreen on hot sunny days

This may be by far one of the most popular skincare myths I have heard. Whether it is a hot summer’s day or a cloudy and gloomy winter, UV rays can still enter the skin and cause sun damage. This is why it is so important to wear SPF daily, your skin will thank you. Not to mention, it’s also a great way to prevent anti-ageing!

Myth 2: You can shrink your pores

This is a topic that is talked about a lot in the skincare community: ‘shrinking your pores’. I am afraid you cannot physically shrink your pores, however, you can minimise their appearance. Using a physical exfoliant, such as a face mask or a chemical exfoliant, can help smooth skin texture. Thus, reducing visible pores.

Myth 3 : You don’t need to moisturise if you have oily skin

Not using a moisturiser if you have oily skin can actually be one of the worst things you do! Although it may feel as though you are only adding more product to your face, depriving your skin of moisturiser leads your skin to increase its oil production in response. The best moisturiser to use for this skin type is a water-based or gel moisturiser; these are lightweight and still leave your skin feeling hydrated without the oil buildup.

The skincare industry is constantly changing and evolving. It is important to do your research before deciding if the skincare product is right for you. I hope debunking these myths will help you on your skincare journey.

Sincerely,

Fashion xo