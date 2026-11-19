This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Exeter can be a hard city to run in. It’s hilly, busy and often does not offer the best weather. However, running outside can be valued more during the winter months. It’s often easy to stay in, and whilst a treadmill run is efficient and warm, lots of research shows the benefits of an outdoor run.



Here’s some of my favourite running routes over the winter season for just a gentle 5km to get out, despite the grey days to come. These start off from forum hill and some end near town or coffee shops, because I personally believe that is the best way to end a run!



*Make sure to wear suitable lights and visible clothing if running in the dark!

Campus Loop

This loop is my efficient loop when I fancy an outdoor run but just want to get it done!

If it’s a week night, I’d recommend not passing campus on the half-hour or you may get stuck in the lecture-change buzz.

This loop contains some gentle hills and ends in town.

– Start off by Forum Hill.

– Down Prince of Wales road.

– Left on New North Road.

– Left on Blackall Road.

– Up past the Old Firehouse.

– Through town, up to Sunset Society Cafe

– Down Union Road back to campus.

Quay loop

The quay is a great place to run in Exeter, its nice and flat and its also where parkrun begins.

A simple quay loop that starts at campus, through town and over the suspension bridge to end for a coffee is a nice gentle 5km that gets you further out from campus and into a nice, green, open space.

My favourite way to end this is a coffee by the quay on a sunny morning!

– Start off by Forum Hill.

– Down to the quay via Impy’s and cross the train tracks to the right of St David’s station.

– Keep to the right of the quay until you get to the suspension bridge.

– End in a cafe of your choice on the other side of the River Exe!



Trail run: Stoke woods

This run is for the trail runners and is not recommended in the dark hours unless you feel safe to do so.

Preferred time: a sunny morning or any daytime hours as the leaves are so pretty leading up to winter!

This can be made into a longer loop depending on where you start.

Stoke Hill Forest is an under-appreciated gem, and its surrounding areas, and is lovely for an afternoon walk too.

– Start off by Forum Hill

– Go up towards East Park and stay on the ‘green circle route’

– You’ll end by Argyll Road, take a left turn and head down onto the bridleway on your right

– Follow the bridle way towards Stoke Hill Forest

– Loop through the woods and down Argyll Road

– Run past East Park on the bridleway and down to Moberly