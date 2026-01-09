New Year, New Me?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy New Year! Fresh slate. Blank canvas.

January offers the promise of new beginnings and is a great time to try something new, or introduce a new habit into your daily routine. Everyone is feeling motivated to cultivate their healthiest, happiest self, and this collective sense of revival can feel inspiring. January, to me, carries with it a buzz if excitement that a fresh self is being born, unburdened by the struggles of 2025, and open to the fruits of new resolutions. January can also feel overwhelming. Everyone making promises to eat healthier, be fitter, look after themselves better. There is a pressure to change that weighs heavily on everyone as we move into the new year. An expectation to be better. I think a healthy balance between new promises, and tried and tested habits is the best way to feel optimistic and start the new year off on the right foot.

I have thought of a few tips to help you start the new year off on a good note. They’re not too demanding, but instead help you to look after yourself as we move into the new year.

Planning your day loosely the night before the new year helps to increase productivity and “set our priorities right and prepare for the coming day.” (Technical University of Moldovia, 752) Sometimes a plan as simple as thinking the night before: What am I going to eat for breakfast tomorrow?, Am I going to do work tomorrow?, Am I going to go for a walk tomorrow?, can give new year’s day a bit of structure that helps to instil a sense of calmness.

I think simply waking up at a semi-decent time in the morning and making your bed is the perfect start to the new year. Making your bed in the morning is proven to make you feel productive as you have already completed a task. By making your space tidy, you are already setting a positive intention for the rest if the day. This small task like that can set your day off to a great start!

Eating a good breakfast is very important to fuel yourself and keep you energised in the morning. It kind of sets the tone for the rest of the day for me as, if I don’t eat in the morning, I notice a significant drop in energy by the time it reaches midday, and I often do not feel productive or motivated throughout the day. Eating protein in the morning is great such as egg or yogurt, plus eating whole-grains like whole-grain bread or porridge gives you fibre which helps you feel full. Eating substantially is crucial to helping you feel energised and ready to tackle each new day.

Journalling can be extremely mindful; it can alleviate stress and anxiety to dump all of your thoughts onto a page that only you can read. I find that reflecting on the previous year can be extremely helpful when going into the next. Simply writing what I am proud of achieving, what I would do differently, and what I want to achieve in the year to come can give you an immense sense of clarity. Picking out the parts of the previous year that didn’t go so well is not to criticise yourself, but to help you learn and grow. I really enjoy doing this as it gives me space to actually acknowledge and internalise my achievements! It’s so easy to get whisked away by life, so this little moment of peace to sift through the year and pick apart pivotal points is definitely something I recommend doing as you enter the new year.

Getting a bit of fresh air is a really beneficial activity to help you switch your brain off and just appreciate the little things like the weather or the wildlife. As silly as it sounds, even walking past someone else on a walk and saying good morning can boost your day! I’ve noticed that being cooped up for too long inside puts me in a bad mood, and sometimes all I need is a short dog walk without my phone to relax my mind and just breathe.

Doing a bit of selfcare is the best way to bring in the new year. Carving out a bit of time for yourself is so so important, because January can be stressful and going back to work or uni is tough after getting comfortable at home over Christmas. Even something as simple as washing your hair will make you feel 100% fresher and more put together. Putting fresh sheets on your bed, painting your nails, doing a facemask, or doing your favourite hobby like baking or drawing can give you just that little bit more joy.

Be kind to yourself this new year. Set sustainable goals and make sure you put time into caring for yourself. Do things that bring you joy!

