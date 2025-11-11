My Top Meal Prep Hacks: How I Save Time and Spend Less at Uni 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You may think meal prep is boring: batch cooking the same three meals and eating them on repeat. I get it! It’s easy to get sick of the same food but stick with me here. I’ve got a few hacks up my sleeve that will help you put together fresh, delicious meals every day without spending hours in the kitchen. Sounds good, right?

My top meal prep hacks are:

Roasted veggies trays

Have yummy veggies ready to go all week long! Pair them with a protein and a carb, and you’ve got a full, satisfying meal. Keep in the fridge for up to 4 days!

Dense bean salads

These are an absolute life saver! Keep one in your fridge throughout the week to throw on the side of dinner or to take to campus for lunch. The best part? These beany salads taste better after a few days as the flavours marinate.

Frozen dump bags

When you’re too tired to cook from scratch, these are your best friend. Just dump the prepped ingredients into your oven dish or slow cooker, sprinkle on herbs and seasonings and just let it do its thing. There you go, dinner is all done. I especially love fajita dump bags, they are quick, colourful and versatile. I first saw the dump bag idea on social media so there definitely is a variety of dump bag ideas and recipes out there to try.

Overnight oats

For those cold, dark mornings, having a jar of overnight oats waiting in the fridge is just chef’s kiss. They’re perfect is you’re running late for your early lecture too. Just grab and go!

Let’s revamp your meal prep routine

Come on, let’s meal prep! But first we need to shop!

Shopping list:

Roasted veggie tray (customise it just how you like it)

My favourites:

Sweet potato

Carrots

Beetroot

Pepper

Chickpeas

Dense bean salad (Mediterranean-style)

Tin of Butter beans

Jar of roasted peppers

Green olives

Jar of artichoke hearts

Fresh dill

Fresh coriander

Red onion or pickled onion

Dressing:

Olive oil

Mixed herbs

Maple syrup / honey (for sweetness)

Frozen dump bag (fajita mix)

Red onions

Red and green bell pepper

Mushrooms

Chicken breast

Fajita seasoning mix (chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cayenne pepper)

Overnight oats

Rolled oats

Greek yoghurt (Soya or coconut for dairy free)

Milk of your choice

Honey or maple syrup

Stewed apple (seasonal) topping

Apples

Brown sugar

Maple syrup

Meal prep day

It’s Sunday (or you’ve favourite meal prep day). You’ve done the food shop, the fridge is full and now what?

When I meal prep, I love to stick on my favourite tunes or a good old podcast. Recently, I’ve been listening to Anything Goes by Emma Chamberlain. She talks fashion, favourites, routines and advice.

Now that Emma’s keeping me company, I start chopping my veggies.

Roast the veggies

Cube your sweet potato, carrots, beetroot, and peppers. Line the baking tray with paper or foil, toss the veggies in olive oil and mixed herbs, roast at 180-200 °C for up to an hour until crispy and golden.

Prep the dump bags

Whilst the veggies are going crispy, I use this time to start the frozen dump bags. slice the peppers and onions, dice the mushrooms and chicken breast, add fajita seasoning, and mix everything in a freezer-friendly ziplock bag. When you are ready to eat, defrost overnight in the fridge and cook at 180 °C for 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.

Make the overnight oats

Once the dump bags are prepped and ready to go, it’s time to start prepping the overnight oats. I usually make tow or three jars at once and they last about three days in the fridge.

To store the overnight oats in perfect portions, reuse old jars (pasta sauce jars work great) or you could invest in some cute jars or containers.

Add to the jar:

2-3 tbsp oats

2 tbsp yoghurt

A splash of milk

Mix well, adding honey to sweeten to your taste.

For the topping, I love stewed apples which are simple, cozy and seasonal. To make stewed apples: peel and chop a few apples, toss with brown sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup. Add them to a saucepan with a tbsp of water, cook over medium heat for around fifteen minutes until soft and fragrant. Spoon over your oats, and boom breakfast is ready to grab and go.

Make the Dense Bean salad

Roughly chop the peppers, olives, and artichokes, and dice the onion. Drain and rinse the butter beans, then combine them with the chopped ingredients in a large bowl. Finely chop the fresh dill and coriander. To make the dressing, whisk together 1 tablespoon of olive oil, ½ teaspoon of maple syrup, and a pinch of mixed herbs. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss until everything is evenly coated. Store the salad in an airtight meal prep container and refrigerate for up to 4 days. It makes a refreshing side for any dish or a satisfying lunch served with warm pitta.

I hope this have given you some inspiration to revamp your meal prep. It doesn’t have to be repetitive or bland. It’s all about making your future self’s life easier and tastier! You can try mixing up the proteins, veggies and sauces each week to keep things fresh and interesting.

Let’s ditch the idea that meal prep is boring and make it something to not only make our lives easier but something to look forward to.