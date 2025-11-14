Matcha Madness: Why I Swapped My Coffee for a Cleaner Cup.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the honeymoon phase of the first term beginning to fade like falling autumn leaves, we face the reality of mounting workloads. This means (if you’re anything like me) it’s about time to romanticise a cup of coffee whilst catching up with friends and staying on top of course content.

Navigating student life means a coffee (or two) feels like a daily essential and I’ve caught myself depending on it one too many times! I’m a confessed coffee lover, devoted to Pret’s daylight robbery of a 99p filter coffee. I’ve put most of my friends on that hack, and it’s genuinely kept me going through many library sessions. It’s the definition of cheap and cheerful. Sometimes, however, all that caffeine can tip from being a helpful hand to pushing me over the edge. If you’ve ever felt random jitters that creep up on you throughout the day, you’ll know exactly what I mean.

That’s what got me curious about trying decaf; it seemed like a handy compromise, a perfect alternative. Once I started exploring how decaf coffee is actually made, however, my curiosity exposed a whole new perspective…

The process of decaffeination isn’t as natural as you might expect. Most decaffeinated coffee available from your typical shop uses chemical solvents, such as methylene chloride and ethyl acetate, to remove caffeine from the beans before roasting. In fairness, while the trace amounts of solvent left behind this processing are considered safe for consumption, I must admit this method isn’t exactly what I imagined when I pictured a ‘cleaner’ alternative.

Personally, I wonder how sustainable these unnatural methods are to our bodies, and, while the risk is minimal, it honestly made me think twice about decaf. Was this the best choice for me?

That’s when I started checking out other options and, like most, I also got ‘whisked’ into the matcha madness phenomenon. I’m not the only one catching on, and for good reason.

Now, I can understand why you might label matcha as just another cheat code to ‘wellness,’ because it’s probably no stranger to your ‘for you’ page. However, I believe it isn’t just another fad accessory. For centuries, matcha green tea has been a ritualistic practice and a philosophy of mindfulness within Japanese culture, which is genuinely quite grounding.

Unlike traditional green tea, matcha is made from finely ground whole tea leaves. This process allows you to absorb all its nutrients, antioxidants and L-theanine, which offer a steadier boost of caffeine that feels more balanced. Not to mention, it’s far easier to make yourself than you might think. My favourite way to enjoy it is whisking a generous spoonful with warm (not boiling) water, then topping it with frothy coconut or almond milk, which can be prepared hot or iced. If you really take the time to enjoy the process, like a ritual, you can’t go too wrong.

In all, I’m not saying you need to swear off coffee completely (believe me, I could never shame anyone out of a Pret run).

My goal isn’t to panic you into full-blown detox, but to nudge a little awareness to something you might be consuming every day and to remind you that there are gentle alternatives to get that boost we all want now and then.

As someone who enjoys supporting small businesses, I’ve noticed that more and more local spots are embracing this shift beautifully. Exeter is full of authentic gems that do this well. Juice King, Pink Ginger and The Undergrad are my go-to for when I want this vibrant latte.

For now, if you’re wondering why you’re feeling burnt out or anxious this early on in the term, maybe it’s worth checking on your coffee consumption. Perhaps it’s time to give matcha a chance! Now and again, the best fuel isn’t the one that keeps you running, it’s the kind that helps you pause.

Everything in moderation, always.

Disclaimer: This article reflects my personal opinions and research from publicly available sources. It is not intended as professional dietary or medical advice.