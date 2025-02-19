The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Matcha has quite quickly became the new “it” girl and can’t seem to be stopped talked about. Distinct by its shade of green, it comes in the form of lattes and even deserts! Many feel you can either love or hate matcha. So, is its here to stay or just another internet trend?

Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder from Uji, Kyoto that is made from finely grounded green tea powder in the Camellia sinensis plant. Differing from traditional green tea , matcha contains a higher concentration of antioxidants and nutrients that is also seen in green tea.

This phenomenon is seen to be replacing coffee and its aesthetic only make it that more popular in the cafe culture. The natural creamy green colour seems to be more ‘pinterest worthy’ than regular coffee and with combinations such as ‘blueberry matcha’ or ‘banana bread matcha’ by branches such as Blank Street the hype only seems to be on the rise.

Beyond the clear visuals of matcha, one other reason it seems to be overtaking coffee is the health benefits that coffee lacks. The properties in matcha supposedly act as a detox, increase metabolism and as a result promote skin vitality. As well as, the much needed caffeine one needs to get through the day.

In the food realm, matcha flavoured mochi, ice cream and pancakes are also making a name for themselves , with the highest quality items being found in Kyoto, the deserts are as equally aesthetic as the matcha lattes !

Though matcha has been seen to have wellness benefits, the natural bitter and “grass” taste of this powder may put some people off. If this sounds like you, sweeten the drink with syrups (vanilla, caramel, maple) or honey may help. But, for those who are matcha obsessed, the health perks are a perfect alternative to coffee and may change your life.

All in all, its clear that matcha is here to stay but whether its right for you its a decision you should come to on your own. Everyone has their own unique preferences, if the grassy matcha taste is not for you, and you have tried to sweeten it, then thats more than okay. More and more companies are releasing coffee powders with more nutritional benefits and you may prefer this instead. Love it or hate it, matcha stays the “it” girl.

