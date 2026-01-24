Lets Talk Gut Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gut health is a term that has been widely discussed in the wellness space, and for good reason. The following reflects my personal views and experiences rather than a scientific or medical analysis. Your gut has the power to control your mood, digestion, energy and immune system. When you have a healthy gut, you feel more lively and cheerful, like you could conquer the world. The opposite is true for an unhealthy gut, you’re left feeling drained, lethargic and bloated. But don’t let this scare you; you don’t need an endless supply of vitamin tablets to achieve this. All it boils down to is lifestyle choices, which is exactly where I can help you.

What is Gut Health?

Your gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, in other words, bacteria, fungi, etc. Your gut health is heavily linked to your ability to digest and process the vital nutrients from food. Because a large part of the immune system is located in the gut, it also provides protection against infections and colds. If things become imbalanced, on top of the digestive problems and mood changes, it can even cause breakouts, skin flare-ups and sore joints. So, it’s important to keep everything in harmony to keep you thriving.

Think of your gut as your ‘second brain’, its so complex and interconnected, that if one factor is out of place, it can have knock on effects.

Foods

Having a healthy gut doesn’t mean you need to restrict yourself to a healthy diet all the time; the key is always balance and moderation. A happy gut loves foods high in fibre (wholemeal bread, brown rice, oats), veggies and probiotics (yogurt, kefir, kimchi). Equally, foods high in sugar or highly processed reduce the nutrients your body receives and are low in fibre, slowing digestion, leading to the bloating we feel every time we eat a pizza or burger.

This doesn’t mean you can never have a sweat treat or suffice a food craving, maintaining balance is the goal !

Beverges

Hydration is super important for a healthy gut; fluids aid digestion and keep everything in balance. You can never go wrong with just water for a happy gut, or even better, warm water with lemon. This helps to break down food and prevent bloating, and not to mention, does wonders for your skin.

Kombucha is quite trendy these days and it’s full of probiotics, and has a similar fizzy fruity taste to many sodas without the harmful contents traditional fizzy drinks have.

For all those teas lovers you will be happy to hear that ginger, peppermint, turmeric, and green tea are all perfect beverages that taste good and promote a heathy gut !

Exercise

I know we don’t all love hearing the word ‘exercise,’ but it truly is a great way to reduce stress and strengthen the immune system, which in turn strengthens our gut. It doesn’t have to be anything high intensity – a hot girl walk, yoga, or pilates. It’s about quality over quantity, so even 25- 30 minutes at least three times a week will change your health for the better.

Bottom line is, it’s all about your lifestyle – food, drinks and movement. If these three things are in harmony, so will you. Begin by building small consistent habits (these are more likely to last long term) and slowly incorporate new habits once you have down the basics. It won’t be long before your gut will be happy and healthy.

XOXO,

Idman