Let’s Talk About Our Boobs…

October is the month of the pumpkin spiced lattes returning, clocks moving backwards, reading week, and… our boobs. Its breast cancer awareness month and so we need to chat.

First things first, our boobs are not taboo- they are part of our bodies, come in all shapes and sizes, and this month, they deserve your attention.

According to the Cleveland Clinic (2023) breast cancer is uncommon in young women, however it is “the most common cancer in adolescent and young adult women”, accounting for 5.6% of all invasive breast cancer cases (Johnson, 2018). So, while it is rare in young women, it’s not rare enough for us to ignore.

A sobering fact: “there’s currently no effective breast cancer screening tool for women under 40”. According to the Young Survival Coalition, nearly 80% of young women diagnosed with cancer “discover the lump themselves”. That means that our own hands may be our best early detection tool.

Being familiar with what our boobs normally look and feel like is incredibly important. While regular self-exams aren’t officially recommended anymore, it can be helpful to be aware of what is ‘normal’ for your body. A lump that is hard, permanent and feels fixed could be a reason to check in with your GP. Anything ranging from the side of a pea to a ping pong ball, painful or not, could be worth it.

That being said… do not panic at the first sign of a lump. It’s important to be reminded that we can often experience a change in our boobs- “breast buds, tenderness or soreness” (Healthline, 2018). These are not signs of cancer. Hormones can make sure boobs feel like everchanging stress balls sometimes- that’s just biology being lowkey dramatic.

Why do we feel awkward talking about our boobs? Stigma and embarrassment are a massive problem. Too often we’re told to hide our bodies, or stay modest, but it is so important to remember that our boobs are not scandalous secrets, they are just body parts.

Talking openly about boob health- not just with our girlfriends, but with our boyfriends, dads, brothers, husbands too- helps to break that taboo. Men can (and do) get breast cancer too, so more awareness benefits everyone. Having these conversations makes it easier to notice when something is not right, and the earlier you notice the better when it comes to your body.

So, although its uncommon, breast cancer among young women is not impossible. Don’t panic, but don’t ignore your body either. Make boob checks casual, chat to friends, and remember that no question is too silly or small when it comes to your health.

Your boobs deserve care, attention, and zero shame.

