Do these Beauty Secrets Actually Work?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Note – This is an opinion based article

The beauty industry has always had its so-called ‘beauty hacks’ with the promise of the same results as professional beauty treatments, without breaking the bank. What follows is a personal take on these popular tips, rather than expert or medical advice. From lash serums and castor oil, to toothpaste on pimples, to lip plumpers and even apple cider vinegar (ACV) for weight loss. I have heard them all, but the question remains: are these beauty secrets true, or just myths?

Lash Serums

Lash serums have had their fair share of attention on social media, being promoted as the best way to create fuller lashes without a lash lift, extensions or even mascara. These serums contain prostaglandin analogues and peptide blends, which help to prolong the period of eyelash growth. The industry has yet to have a staple lash serum that works for everyone, but various drugstore and high-end brands have created a wide range. Making it easy for you to explore which is best for you.

The results of lash serums vary from one person to another, these serums definitely help make your lashes appear long but long term results take time.

Note – Please girlies be careful when using lash serums, many people have found it has caused eye irritation and may do you more harm than good.

Castor oil for Hair Growth

Castor oil has been used for generations to promote healthy, shiny, long hair. These natural oils nurture your scalp and increase healthy hair growth. This oil contains fatty acids and vitamin E, which create its nourishing effects, not only on the hair but also on your skin!

Where many people go wrong is not massaging this oil into your scalp; massages increase blood flow, moisturise your scalp, strengthen your hair and reduce split ends. So when you combine castor oil with a scalp massage, the benefits it has on your hair is endless!

As this is a natural oil, results take time and can’t be seen overnight but best believe castor oil is the perfect investment in your hair growth journey.

Toothpaste on Pimples

To put it simply, toothpaste cannot get rid of pimples. Toothpaste contains ingredients such as baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, which were not designed to be used on the skin. These ingredients can actually damage this skin, causing burns, stinging and discomfort.

It is much better to use classic pimple patch or salicylic acid on pimples.

ACV for weightloss

The debate as to whether ACV can cause weight loss is still on going, but some research has found that ACV may cause slight weightloss, emphasis on slight. This item may increase metabolism, aiding in decreasing body fat.

There is little concrete evidence on this topic, but if you do consume ACV, it’s very important to dilute it in water first. The acidic nature of vinegar can actually harm your digestion and throat.

To put it simply, ACV for weightloss is not a short term fix, but when used in combination with a healthy balance diet & exercise, it may have its benefits.

As far as these beauty hacks go, the line between truth and false becomes complicated. Natural remedies such as castor oil, can create results over a long period of time but ‘quick fixes’ such as toothpaste on pimples or ACV for weightloss may not be the way to go.

Please do your research, speak to professionals and be careful before falling for the ‘new hype’. Be gentle with yourself and your body.

XOXO,

Idman